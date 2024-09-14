14th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival

06 – 14 Sep 2024

National Documentary & Scientific Film Studio

465 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Hà Nội

DCINE

6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Following the successes, the 14th Vietnam – Europe Documentary Film Festival is a unique cultural exchange activity, a highlight of the cooperation journey between European countries and Vietnam in the field of cinema.

The Vietnam – Europe Documentary Film Festival is an annual cultural event that has left a lasting impression over the years. The event is co-organized by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) and the European Union National Institutes for Culture and Embassies (EUNIC) and Israel.

The event takes place from 6 to 14 September 2024 in Hanoi (the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio) and in Ho Chi Minh City (Dciné Ben Thanh Cinema). The Goethe-Institute, the British Council, the Embassies of Austria, Spain, Italy, Finland, Sweden, Israel, and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation (Belgium) will participate in the Film Festival. Each screening will introduce a Vietnamese documentary film and then a foreign documentary film. Within the framework of this Film Festival, the Documentary Film Studio will have a screening of the films by independent Vietnamese authors. Although the films participating in this year’s Film Festival have their own messages, in general, audiences who love documentary cinema will have the opportunity to discover more about different countries, people and cultures.

“Documentary films offer unique perspectives on topics we rarely encounter in our daily lives, inviting us to view the world through a new lens. By presenting these subjects in artistic ways, documentaries provide thought-provoking insights and elicit emotional responses. They often challenge viewers to rethink their perspectives, exposing societal issues and encouraging personal growth.

The 14th Documentary Film Festival showcases films from Vietnam and nine other countries, including Finland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the UK, Austria, and Israel.

The selection of Vietnamese films delve into the preservation of cultural heritage, particularly traditional arts and games, as a means of connecting generations and healing historical rifts. The European films explore the power of art, including singing, music, visual arts, traditional arts, and sports, to address modern alienation, foster connection, promote collective healing and growing, in a world full of complexity and contradictions. In such world, many individuals are becoming hero by overcome adversity, from pandemics and wars to harmful customs, to survive, advocate for change, and create legacies. Childhood, education, and coming-of-age experiences are also prominent themes, exploring the challenges and opportunities of navigating an increasingly interconnected and diverse world.

Documentary films offer a unique opportunity to explore other countries and gain a deeper understanding of our multifaceted and complex world. They play a crucial role in fostering intercultural dialogue between Vietnam and Europe. This year’s emphasis on culture and the future of humanity – the children, is particularly well-suited to the documentary format and the experience of a film Festival.”

– OLIVER BRANDT

President of EUNIC Vietnam

Director of Goethe-Institut Hanoi

List of film

– Fire of Đào Tân

– Karaoke Paradise

– River of memories

– One in a million

– On top of Phja Khao mount

– Historjá – Stitches for Sápmi

– Going towards the sun

– I am Chance

– Echo of Bài Chòi song

– That orchestra with the broken instruments

– Talking to your kid about sex

– The Circle

– Unnumbered prisoners

– Breathe, mom

– The road to the finish

– Blood, sweat and cheer

– Rediscovering childhood through folk games

– Favoriten

– Moms love you the most in the world

– My son go to school

– Following with the currents

– Madame Liên’s factry

Schedule

Follow updates on event’s page.