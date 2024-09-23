Building Workshop: “Red River Table”

10 am – 06 pm, Sun, 29 Sep 2024

Phuc Tan Forest Park (the tail end of Alley No.195 Hong Ha)

Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Registration deadline: 24 Sep 2024

Registration linkFrom the organizer:

In this workshop on the banks of the Red River in central Hanoi, participants will cooperate creatively with local partners Think Playgrounds and German artists collective Floating University. Using a mixture of found and recycled materials, you will collectively design a dinner table that becomes the site of multiple communal events.

In this context, the table is thought of as a functional sculpture that brings people together and becomes a place to care for and share in. In pursuit of a spatial arrangement that supports community and discourse, what shapes, materials, levels and relations makes the right formula? How can we think outside the box and challenge standard ideas of arrangement?

To complete the setup, we will also put together a small outdoor kitchen akin to those found on many Hanoi street corners.

In the first part we will start by looking through the material, familiarising ourselves with the site and exchanging first ideas.

The second half – the building part of the workshop is open ended – the outcome will be freely shaped by the participant’s ideas, available materials and as well as site constraints.

The workshop is open for everyone aged 18 and above, who is interested in recycling, creative working and co-creation process. The event will take place in English, with Vietnamese translation available, and accommodate a maximum of 15 participants.

The workshop is part of “Community Garden” – a joint initiative between Goethe-Institut Hanoi, Institut français de Hanoi and Think Playgrounds for sustainable development of public spaces and urban landscape of Hanoi through creative uses of recycling and public art. The project is supported by the Franco-German Cultural Fund.

Participating artists:

Jöran Mandik

Jöran Mandik (he/him/they/them) is an urban practitioner and researcher (M.Sc. Urban Design, TU Berlin, RMIT Melbourne) as well as a facilitator, cultural producer, artist and storyteller. They have been active as an urban practitioner since 2017 working at the intersection of art, urbanism, research and education as a member of Floating e.V., Urbane Praxis e.V. and the action-research project Making Futures Bauhaus+ (Berlin University of the Arts and raumlaborberlin). Their work focus on community activation, story telling, conviviality and facilitation.

Eliza Chojnacka

Eliza Chojnacka (she/her) is a multidisciplinary artist. Centering her interests around poetic, cultural and social ties to food and maintenance. In her artistic practice, she employs ephemeral activities such as fermentation, cooking, performance, poetry, painting and daydreaming as a way of unfolding stories. Her works focus on practicing environmental care through a queer lense. A graduate of Social Design at the University of Fine Arts in Vienna. Her practice grew on the moist ground of Spółdzielnia Krzak, a non-profit collectively-run garden and art collective in Warsaw, Poland. She has been a part of the Floating University collective since 2021 She collaborated with and showed her work at 26th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana; Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw; DOCK20, Lustenau; ZK/U, Berlin; łęctwo Gallery; Krupa Art Fundation, Wrocław, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin and D21 Kunstraum, Leipzig.

