Cinema Talk: “Bringing Films to International Festivals: Why? and How?”

02 pm – 04:30 pm, Wed, 25 Sep 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

Within the framework of the Italian Film Festival 2024 from September 23 to September 28, 2024, in Hanoi, the Embassy of Italy and the Asian Film Festival in Rome invite cinema enthusiasts to a talk titled “Bringing Films to International Festivals: Why? and How?”.

The talk is coordinated by Mr. Nguyen Hoang Phuong, Manager of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talent. It also features four amazing guests who have made significant contributions to Italian and Vietnamese cinema, including Director Hà Lệ Diễm, Director Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt, Journalist/Film Critic Lê Hồng Lâm, and Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi. Drawing from the real-life experiences of our guest speakers, the Talk aims to provide young Vietnamese filmmakers with clear and comprehensive insights about “Why and How to bring their works to Vietnamese and International Film Festivals”

Why is it necessary to bring films to festivals?

Can filmmakers submit their films on their own? What agencies can assist with the process?

Which film festivals are the right fit for your film genre?

Where can you apply for funding? What are the key things to watch out for when applying for grants?

What should you focus on when submitting to festivals?

How do you build a winning strategy for submissions?

Whether you’re a filmmaker or simply passionate about cinema, let’s join us in an open discussion that brings together a range of voices from curators, critics, award-winning directors, and professionals who have supported many directors and filmmakers in achieving their dream of marking Vietnam in the world cinema map. We hope it will answer all your most pressing questions and inspire you to pursue your art journey.

Our speakers:

Director Antonio Termenini

Mr. Antonio Termenini creates and introduces events showcasing Asian cinema in Italy. He is the Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, and the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi and also serves as the President of Cineforum Robert Bresson. He is also a filmmaker whose short film “L’incontro” (“The Match”) was produced by Ottofilm and sold to several television channels in France and the UK, among other works. Antonio actively collaborates with film magazines and forums as a critic, an organiser, a journalist, and a manager in the cinema industry.

Jounarlist/Film Critic Lê Hồng Lâm

Lê Hồng Lâm is a freelance journalist and independent film researcher who published six critic books and collections of essays on cinema. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism, Vietnam National University Hanoi (1999) and has more than 20 years of experience as an art reporter, editor, and secretary of newspaper and magazine offices. He was invited to several international film festivals, such as the Berlin International Film Festival and the Bangkok International Film Festival as well as cinema workshops in the country and abroad. He was also a guest lecturer in courses on cinema appreciation and Vietnamese cinema at Hoa Sen University and TPD Centre.

Director Hà Lệ Diễm

Hà Lệ Diễm is a documentary filmmaker of Tay ethnicity. She completed her undergraduate degree at the Faculty of Journalism & Communications, University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Hanoi, then pursued her study in documentary filmmaking at TPD. Hà Lệ Diễm made “Children of the Mist” on her own over three and a half years in SaPa Province, documenting the coming-of-age journey and conflicts of her protagonists in their transition from children to adults amid their Hmong beliefs and customs. The documentary has been invited to around 150 events and garnered 36 awards across the world, notably the shortlist of 15 films for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Oscars, the Best Directing Award at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in November 2021 as well as the IDFA Award for Best First Feature – Special Mention.

Director/Screenwriter Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt

Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt is a screenwriter and director who began his filmmaking career at TPD (The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents). He has featured at regional and international festivals like Short Shorts and BFI Flare London. His short film Roommate won the Best Young Director award at the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival. His video installation Eroica 2020 was exhibited at the Bozar Museum in Belgium as part of the Hotel Beethoven exhibition celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday and at the Goethe Institut Hanoi. A former student of programs like Film Leaders Incubator (FLY) and Autumn Meeting, Viet’s first feature film project, TILL THE CAVE FILLS, has been showcased at major labs such as the Southeast Asian Film Lab, Southeast Asian Fiction Lab (SEAFIC), and Produire Au Sud. The project is currently in development. Since 2021, he has also curated short film screenings at Xine House, fostering connections among young Vietnamese filmmakers around the globe.

Meet the coordinator:

Nguyễn Hoàng Phương, Manager of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents

After finishing his studies at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, with an enthusiasm for cinema, Hoàng Phương made a career change to this industry. He has organized film screenings, written articles, held cinema courses, built the first DVD film library in Vietnam, and dedicated tremendous efforts to community development. He started working at the TPD Centre in 2004 and assumed the director position here in 2014.

The Talk is scheduled for 14:00 on September 25th, 2024, at Casa Italia, 18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

