’data 03_2409_9^18’
Open studio: 12 pm – 08 pm, 14 – 22 Sep 2024
Free admission (the event is not appropriate for children under 14)
Manzi Exxhibition Space
Số 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
Dear Hanoi art lovers,
If you are in town this Sep, please come and join us at ‘data 03_2409_9^18’ – An open studio by visual artist Lê Tuấn Ry.
An ongoing experiment by Le Tuan Ry
Collaborated with artists: Jo Ngo (lighting) & Do Tan Si (sound)
*The work is from a private collection
Presented as a kinetic sculpture, a coding experiment and a simulation of Ry’s inner landscape, ‘data 03_2409_9^18’ reflects the artist’s observations and questions about Data —exploring how information and facts have shaped a world.
This multimedia work has been in progress since 2023 and will continue to be developed during the open studio.
Please note:
– Due to the fragility of the installation and the complexity of the set up, we can only accommodate max 10 persons for each slot.
– Please park your bikes at Manzi 14 Phan Huy Ích and walk to the exhibition space (1 min walk)
– Please do not bring drinks/food into the exhibition room. Big, bulky bag is recommended to leave at the door