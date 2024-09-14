Open studio: 12 pm – 08 pm, 14 – 22 Sep 2024

Free admission (the event is not appropriate for children under 14)

Manzi Exxhibition Space

Số 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Dear Hanoi art lovers,

If you are in town this Sep, please come and join us at ‘data 03_2409_9^18’ – An open studio by visual artist Lê Tuấn Ry.

‘data 03_2409_9^18’

An ongoing experiment by Le Tuan Ry

Collaborated with artists: Jo Ngo (lighting) & Do Tan Si (sound)

*The work is from a private collection

Presented as a kinetic sculpture, a coding experiment and a simulation of Ry’s inner landscape, ‘data 03_2409_9^18’ reflects the artist’s observations and questions about Data —exploring how information and facts have shaped a world.

This multimedia work has been in progress since 2023 and will continue to be developed during the open studio.

Please note:

– Due to the fragility of the installation and the complexity of the set up, we can only accommodate max 10 persons for each slot.

– Please park your bikes at Manzi 14 Phan Huy Ích and walk to the exhibition space (1 min walk)

– Please do not bring drinks/food into the exhibition room. Big, bulky bag is recommended to leave at the door