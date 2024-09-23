Exhibition “The Curious Adventure of the Modules”

10 am – 08 pm, Tues – Sun, 22 Sep – 24 Nov 2024

The Outpost Art Organisation

Roman Plaza Tower B1 (Floor 2), To Huu, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The Outpost Art Organisation is proud to announce our upcoming exhibition titled “The Curious Adventure of the Moduls: A vissual essay on Điềm Phùng Thị’s system of signs”, the first exhibition in Hanoi dedicated to the visionary sculptural practice of the legendary artist Điềm Phùng Thị. This exhibition delves into her distinctive approach to modular forms, positioning her work within the continuum of Vietnamese sculpture and beyond.

“I am Vietnamese and a sculptor. By showing you my sculptures, I open myself up to you. In creating them, I shared my happiness and sufferings. These sculptures do not belong to me anymore. I leave them to you, or rather, like Bissière puts it, I leave myself to you.”

— Điềm Phùng Thị (Paris, 1967)

“For the first time – while so many others moved away from the Far East to Paris – a sculptor, without any false exoticism, made room for Asia in the midst of the most contemporary Parisian sculpture. The work of a master, a prophetic work.”

— Mady Ménier (Professor Emeritus of the University of Paris I – Sorbonne, January 1997)

The Outpost proudly presents “The Curious Adventure of the Modules”, a research-focused exhibition dedicated to exploring the evolution of the late artist Điềm Phùng Thị’s unique sculptural language. The exhibition places Điềm Phùng Thị’s original works alongside a new video installation by contemporary artists born more than 50 years after her, fostering a dialogue across generations and drawing connections to her pioneering artistic language.

Điềm Phùng Thị (born Phùng Thị Cúc, 1920-2002) remains a monumental figure in sculpture, with her legacy firmly established in the “LaRousse Dictionary: 20th Century Art.” Known for her remarkable invention of a system of seven modules – flexible, scalable organic forms that could be expressed in various materials – her body of work spans an impressive breadth. Although primarily known for sculpture, Điềm Phùng Thị also experimented with paper, fabric, and sketches, extending her visual language into multiple realms.

At the heart of her practice is the consistent reconfiguration of these seven modules – an abstract system resembling an alphabet, which she used to articulate her playful yet deeply philosophical artistic voice. Her work has inspired countless generations of practitioners. Điềm Phùng Thị’s legacy is particularly enduring in Huế, where her public works and monuments stand as symbols of her talent, strength, and patriotism.

Yet despite this legacy, Điềm Phùng Thị’s work remains relatively unknown to domestic audiences beyond Huế, where she donated hundreds of sculptures. This lack of wider recognition stems from the absence of detailed research situating her practice within the broader trajectory of Vietnamese art history, particularly in relation to the sculptural movements of her time.

In this regard, “The Curious Adventure of the Modules” (September 22 – November 24, 2024) at The Outpost presents rare sculptures created by Điềm Phùng Thị between the 1960s and 1980s, including pieces previously shown in larger form in public spaces. The exhibition also features a video installation conceptualised as a visual essay by artists Lê Thuận Uyên, Hachul Lệ Đổ, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, and Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy. Complementing these works is a collection of archival materials gathered over 5 years by artists and curators from Vietnam and Singapore, further illustrating Điềm Phùng Thị’s mastery in adapting her modular system to engage with a wide range of spatial environments.

Through sculptures from The Outpost Collection, as well as pieces borrowed from various private collections, “The Curious Adventure of the Modules” offers a reimagined perspective on the evolution of Điềm Phùng Thị’s modules, interpreting her legacy through the lens of later artists – highlighting The Outpost’s 2024 thematic focus on ‘peerage’. Ultimately, this is not only a homage to Điềm Phùng Thị, but also a heartfelt letter to a remarkable sculptor, whose work continues to resonate across eras.

The Outpost would like to thank Mr Phan Đình Hối, Lân Tinh Foundation, Nguyen Art Foundation and other private collectors who have generously lent their works to this exhibition.

The curator would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to Phan Thảo Nguyên, Vân Đỗ for their contribution and encouragement; Roger Nelson for sharing his valuable insight and research materials; Nguyễn Trinh Thi and Lương Huệ Trinh for their equipment support. Last but not least, the conceptual framework of this exhibition would not have been materialised if it hadn’t been for the help of Hachul, Bảo Châu, Hải Duy, Cá Con, Lãng, Hưng, Dương Dương, Linh San and Hoàng in making the animated work “The Curious Adventure of the Modules”.

* Curator: Lê Thuận Uyên

* Identity Design: Studio DUY

* Identity Application: Thuỷ Mẫn

* Identity Production: Colin Trần, Printopia, Minh Khang MK Solar Tek

* Exhibition Production: Dương Dương, Hoàng Anh, Hương Ly, Cá Con, Đan Nguyễn, Tạ Lê Duy Anh, Công ty Thiết kế & Xây dựng Mai Minh, anh Hiến, Linh San, em Hiển, cô Nga

* Editing and translation: Lê Thuận Uyên, Hải Châu, Ngân, Linh San

* Partners: Lân Tinh Foundation, Nguyen Art Foundation, museumtechnik, Unios

This exhibition would not have been possible without the trust and unwavering support of Founder CEO, Ariel Phạm and the entire team at The Outpost.

