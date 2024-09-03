Launching: 04 pm, Sat 07 Sep 2024

Open studio: 11 am – 05 pm, Tues – Sat, 07 Sep – 14 Nov 2024

APD Center for Art Patronage and Development

No. 1, Luong Yen, Bach Dang, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

As a part of the Green Red & Yellow Open Archive Program, the project “Green Red & Yellow: Recontextualized” serves as both an inspiration and a professional reference for 12-month-long practice and examination into the various elements of the artistic creation process.

“Green, Red, and Yellow: Recontextualized” is a process of advising and supporting the conditions to create an artwork, from developing structure and skills to theory for a group of young visual artists. This includes examining shifts in social context, generational psychology, and changes in attitude and expressive language. The group of artists has collaborated to discuss, critique, and support one another’s practices, defining the boundaries of their language, identifying their individuality, and developing their methods.

For the first half of the year, there was a series of talks, group discussions, workshops on skills, material experiences, and collecting historical, scientific, and artistic information. The following months were focused on research, experimentation, material and equipment selection, and the creation and completion of their artworks.

The proportions and interrelationship of the three colors Green, Red, and Yellow are considered the foundation of visual concepts. Based on this foundation, interactions and adjustments are made through the frequency of dialogue in various contexts. This is demonstrated diversely in the works presented in this open studio, through forms such as performance, video art, painting, and installation.

Personal and societal perceptions are interpreted and restructured into tangible works that can be seen, heard, smelled and touched. This process begins with questions, followed by the dissection of these questions, seeking explanations, and then materializing them into a path that can be experienced more broadly, suggesting associations, sharing circumstances, and fragmented solutions.

Open studio of the “Green Red & Yellow: Recontextualized” features works by visual artists:

– Nguyễn Việt Cường

– Trịnh Ngân Hạnh

– Phạm Hoàng

– Phạm Trần Việt Nam

– Đỗ Vũ Minh Ngọc

– Thảo **

– THAORS

– Thảo Bùi

– Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú

– Dương Tuấn

Green Red & Yellow Open Archive is a part of the Open Archive program within the framework of APD Art Library Project, initiated and implemented by the APD Centre for Art Patronage and Development since 2022 for the purpose of promoting art research and education. The documents are collected, restored and archived in an in-depth and systematic manner to provide information about Vietnamese contemporary art for both professionals and the public.

The project is organized by the APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development.

Supported by: Temasek Foundation, UpGen Vietnam, Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

