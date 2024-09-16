Screening: 07:30 pm, 23 – 28 Sep 2024

National Cinema Center

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed from 18 Sep

Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Register in advance here to receive free tickets

From the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi:

With the desire to offer to Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema, the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, is glad to present the Italian Film Festival 2024, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) at 7:30pm every day from 23 to 28/09/2024.

Continuing the tradition of promoting Italian culture through cinema, the Italian Film Festival 2024 introduces 6 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, ranging from drama to comedy. The selected films, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world, represent the quintessential colors of Italy. Through frames ranging from reality to dreams, from humor to despair, they offer a privileged glimpse into the multifaceted modern Italian society, touching upon pressing political, economic and social topics such as migration and working conditions.

The list of films to be screened is as follows:

Monday 23/09: IO CAPITANO (“I’M THE CAPTAIN”) – T16 | 2023 | Director Matteo Garrone | 121 minutes

Tuesday 24/09: PALAZZINA LAF (“COLD ROLLING MILL”) – T13 | 2023 | Director Michele Riondino | 99 minutes

Wednesday 25/09: ZAMORA – T13 | 2024 | Director Neri Marcorè | 100 mins

Thursday 26/09: QUELL’ESTATE CON IRENE (“MY SUMMER WITH IRENE”) – T18 | 2024 | Director Carlo Sironi | 90 mins

Friday 27/09: RAPITO (“KIDNAPPED”) – T16 | 2023 | Director Marco Bellocchio | 125 mins

Saturday 28/09: LA CHIMERA (“THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM”) – T16 | 2023 | Director Alice Rohrwacher | 133 mins

All film screenings (in Italian with Vietnamese and English subtitles) will start at 7:30PM at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi). After each screening, there will be a Q&A session and discussion about the movie with the Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome and the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi, Mr. Antonio Termenini.

To receive free tickets, audiences need to register in advance here. Tickets can then be collected at Casa Italia (18 Le Phung Hieu, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi) starting from Tuesday, September 17th (09:30 – 17:00), until all tickets are distributed.

On Wednesday, September 25th at 14:00 Casa Italia (18 Le Phung Hieu, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi) will host a talk show on the topic “Bringing Films to International Festival: Why? and How?” with the participation of the Artistic Director Antonio Termenini, along with other guests, who will discuss how to make a movie a success in the international film scene.

Follow updates on event’s page