15 – 29 Sep 2024

Eight Gallery

357/2 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Ward 1, Tân Bình, HCMC

From the organizer:

Eight Gallery is excited to introduce the solo exhibition ‘Nguyen Xuan Viet: Keeper of the flame for lacquer painting.’ Widely known among the Vietnamese art community for decades, Nguyen Xuan Viet has dedicated his whole life and creative energy for lacquer painting, like a flame keeper for the material that requires a great deal of patience and meticulousness. His works revolve around the themes of nature (especially lotus), portraits of statues from ancient temples, and abstraction. Other than some significant lacquer works, the exhibition will also showcase his other oil paintings.

About artist Nguyễn Xuân Việt

Nguyen Xuan Viet (b.1949) has spent more than half of his lifetime working on Vietnamese traditional lacquer paintings. After returning to Vietnam from Thailand at a very young age, he went through all the ups and downs of life to pursue art, and eventually became a student of master painter Nguyen Gia Tri (1908 – 1993). His lacquer paintings are well known for flexible brushstrokes and flows of colours, small details that require meticulousness, and the combination of traditional lacquer with materials like egg shells to elevate the texture and liveliness of the artworks.

Follow updates on event’s page.