”Otherwise” Exhibition and Mask-Making Workshop by Sculptor Đinh Công Đạt

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 13 Sep – 11 Oct 2024

Mask-Making Workshop: 03 pm, Sun, 15 Sep 2024

Quang Dong Assembly Hall

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

For the first time, three renowned veteran artists from Hanoi—Lê Thiết Cương, Đinh Công Đạt, and Nguyễn Việt Hà—will come together to host an exhibition titled “Otherwise”. This special event will be held at the Quang Dong Assembly Hall as a tribute to the city where they were born and raised.

The exhibition will feature more than 150 sculpted masks made from traditional materials like ceramic and papier-mâché, each piece deeply reflecting Hanoi’s cultural identity. These masks are modeled on the faces of the three artists by sculptor Đinh Công Đạt, showcasing the shared artistic language between them. The use of classic literature, old street names, and traditional patterns on the masks—from papier-mâché to ceramics, and even gold—are familiar techniques employed to convey a message, creating deep connections and honoring the city’s heritage.

Alongside the exhibition, a Mask-Making Workshop by sculptor Đinh Công Đạt will be held on 15/09. During the workshop, the artist behind the 150 masks in the exhibition will guide participants in crafting and painting unique patterns that bear personal and cultural imprints of Hanoi, creating vibrant artworks that introduce Vietnamese culture to the world.

In response to the consequences that Typhoon Yagi has caused in Vietnam, all proceeds from the sale of artworks during the exhibition will be donated to the Fund “Bầu ơi thương lên Bí cùng” of the An ninh Thủ Đô Newspaper (Hanoi City Police).

Artists

Đinh Công Đạt – Sculptor: Born in 1966 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Đinh Công Đạt is a sculptor with nearly 30 years of career experience. He has held numerous exhibitions both in Vietnam and internationally, such as “Cheap, Chick, Chicky” at the Goethe Institute (2011) and “Dinh Cong Dat’s Sculpture” at the American Club, Japan (2010), with many works displayed at prestigious galleries. In addition to sculptures, he has also participated in various TV shows and events as a visual and stage director, including designing and producing window displays for Hermes in Vietnam and serving as Art Director for the “Prideful Melodies” program and Miss Vietnam.

Lê Thiết Cương – Painter: Born in 1962 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Lê Thiết Cương is a prominent name in the Vietnamese art scene, having pursued a minimalist painting style for over 30 years with a nostalgic spirit. He has held many exhibitions both locally and internationally, such as “Return to a Strange Land” at L’Espace, Hòa Bình, and at Shingendo Gallery, Tokyo, Japan (2009), and “Silent Dialogue” at Plum Blossoms Gallery, New York, USA (2003). His works have also been displayed at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and various international galleries. Beyond painting, Lê Thiết Cương is known as a curator, exhibition organizer, and jury member, contributing articles on culture, art, and design for magazines such as Tuổi trẻ, Lao động, and Tia sáng.

Nguyễn Việt Hà – Writer: Born in 1962 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nguyễn Việt Hà is a prominent contemporary writer, known for novels such as The Lord’s Opportunity (translated into French), Late Revelation, The Trinity of Man, and essays with a distinctive style such as Who Do Writers Play With?, Old Quarter Boys, and Women Who Drink. He has won several domestic literary awards, including the Novel Award – Vietnam Writers’ Association for Absolutely No Trace (2024) and the Hanoi Writers’ Association Literary Award for Urban Novel (2019).

Follow updates on event’s page.