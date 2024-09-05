Piano Recital “Journey of Passion”

08 pm, Sat, 05 Oct 2024

Grand Concert Hall, Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Piano duo has been popular in Europe since the second half of the 18th century. May Piano Duo emerged and was quickly loved by Vietnamese classical music lovers because of the duo’s professionalism, passion for music, and rich performance program. The two artists have performed many shows on different large and small scales, such as with the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra, the Hà Nội Symphony Orchestra, and many concert halls worldwide.

This fall, the concert season of 2024, audiences who love classical music in Hà Nội will be able to meet the two artists May Duo, again along with two special guest artists, contrabassist, Ngô Toàn Thắng, and percussionist, Nguyễn Trần Minh Anh, in concert.

Pianists – May Duo

– Phạm Quỳnh Trang (Piano)

– Trần Thị Tâm Ngọc (Piano)

Guest artists

– Ngô Toàn Thắng (Contrabass)

– Nguyễn Trần Minh Anh (Percussion)

Program:

1/ J.S . Bach

Sheep May Safely Graze

Arranged by Peter Moey

2/ Franz Schubert:

Fantasy in F minor D 940 Op 103 for Piano Four Hands

3/ Đặng Hữu Phúc

Ngày hội

Intermission 10’

4/ Maurice Ravel

Pavane Pour Infante Defunte

Arranged by Ray & Marie – Therese Alston

5/ Franz Schubert

“Lebenssturme “ D 947 for Piano Four Hands

Allegro in A minor

6/ George Gershwin

Cuban Overture

Ticket: 200.000 – 250.000 – 300.000 VNĐ

Note:

– Formal and polite attire is requested.

– The event is for audiences aged from 8.

– Once you complete your online ticket purchase, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Please double-check the ticket class and seat number listed in this email.

– To collect your tickets, kindly arrive at least 30 minutes before the concert begins.

– Doors will be closed 10 minutes before showtime. Latecomers are expected to wait until break time.

– For those who have purchased tickets but cannot arrange to attend the concert, please notify us via the Hanoi Grapevine Fanpage at least 3 days before the concert to receive refund support. Your ticket will not be refunded if your notice is sent after the above deadline.

Organizer introdution:

Hanoi Grapevine is an independent, non-profit portal for creative and cultural information. Hanoi Grapevine, founded in 2007, connects creative individuals and organizations, enterprises, and anybody interested in art and culture. Hanoi Grapevine aims to support the growth of Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries by connecting artists and viewers in both online and offline media.

With support from:

The Vietnam National Academy of Music was established in 1956 under the name Vietnam School of Music. In 1982,it was renamed the Hanoi Conservatory. The government officially changed its name to the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2008.

The Vietnam National Academy of Music is the leading professional institution in the country for music education, research, and performance; contributing to the building of a progressive Vietnamese culture with a strong national identity. Its mission is to become a reputable music education center in the region, capable of international integration.

Follow updates on event’s page.