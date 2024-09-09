Piano Recital “The Revival Journey: With Liszt, Schumann & Brahms”

08 pm, Tues, 08 Oct 2024

Grand Concert Hall, Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The piano recital by pianist Lưu Hồng Quang, titled “The Revival Journey: With Liszt, Schumann & Brahms”, marks his special reunion with classical music lovers and pianists in Vietnam. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts with a full scholarship at the New Zealand School of Music (Wellington).

“The Revival Journey: With Liszt, Schumann & Brahms” – A piano recital by pianist Lưu Hồng Quang promises to take audiences on a unique and emotionally rich classical music journey, transporting them back to the Romantic era. Let’s journey through boundless spaces and time to return to the Romantic era in Europe with the compositions of Franz Liszt, Robert Schumann, and Johannes Brahms. From the dramatic, tragic atmosphere of Franz Liszt’s Funérailles to the peaceful, gentle, and poetic world of childhood in Robert Schumann’s Kinderszenen, and culminating in the masterpiece of the Romantic era, Johannes Brahms’s Piano Sonata No.3 Op.5 in F minor, which showcases virtuosic technique and deep emotional range from the grand and powerful to the joyous, triumphant, the piano’s melodies not only revive the vibrant transitions of Romantic era music but also convey meaningful images, stories, and messages.

Program

1. Franz Liszt (1811 ~ 1886)

Funérailles (Lễ tang)

2. Robert Schumann (1810 ~ 1856)

Kinderszenen (Những hoạt cảnh từ tuổi thơ) Op.15

Von fremden Ländern und Menschen (Vùng đất và con người nước ngoài))

Curiose Geschichte (Một câu chuyện tò mò)

Hasche-Mann (Bịt mắt bắt dê)

Bittendes Kind (Đứa trẻ nài nỉ)

Glückes genug (Đủ may mắn)

Wichtige Begebenheit (Một sự kiện quan trọng)

Träumerei (Mơ mộng)

Am Camin (Bên đống lửa)

Ritter vom Steckenpferd (Hiệp sĩ với chú ngựa)

Fast zu ernst (Hầu như quá nghiêm trọng)

Fürchtenmachen (Sợ hãi)

Kind im Einschlummern (Đứa trẻ ngủ thiếp đi)

Der Dichter spricht (Nhà thơ nói)

Intermission (Nghỉ giải lao)

3. Johannes Brahms (1833 ~ 1897)

Sonata số 3 cung Fa thứ, Op. 5

Allegro maestoso.

Andante espressivo.

Scherzo. Allegro energico — Trio.

Intermezzo. Andante molto.

Finale. Allegro moderato ma rubato.

Hotline: 096 5765946

Giá vé: 800.000 – 500.000 – 300.000 VNĐ

Note:

– Formal and polite attire is requested.

– The event is for audiences aged from 6.

– Once you complete your online ticket purchase, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Please double-check the ticket class and seat number listed in this email.

– Doors will be closed 10 minutes before showtime. Latecomers are expected to wait until break time.

Organizer introduction:

MAESTOSO is a pioneering classical music performance organization in Vietnam, established in 2017. With a passion for absorbing the world’s artistic essence and a desire to contribute their strength and intellect, MAESTOSO aims to foster the development of Vietnamese music in general, and classical music in Vietnam in particular.

MAESTOSO has made a significant impact with numerous classical music concerts, including the “Cathedral Concert Series” held in various churches, the educational concert series “Evolution” and “20th Century Music,” and most recently, the “The Art of the Piano” series. The Maestoso International Music Festival 2023 is the organization’s first international project.

With support from

The Vietnam National Academy of Music was established in 1956 under the name Vietnam School of Music. In 1982,it was renamed the Hanoi Conservatory. The government officially changed its name to the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2008.

The Vietnam National Academy of Music is the leading professional institution in the country for music education, research, and performance; contributing to the building of a progressive Vietnamese culture with a strong national identity. Its mission is to become a reputable music education center in the region, capable of international integration.

