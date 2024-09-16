Screening: “Cold Rolling Mill”

07:30 pm, Tues, 24 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 18th, 2024

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

When harsh reality is viewed through a comedic lens, we have “Cold Rolling Mill” | Palazzina Laf. Directed by Michele Riondino, this film is based on a notorious scandal in Italian industrial history. “Palazzina Laf” is an acronym for “Laminatoio a freddo,” or “cold rolling mill,” a section of the ILVA Taranto steel plant where “disobedient” workers were detained and abused throughout the 1990s.

Set in 1997, Cateriano – a lazy provincial worker dreaming of a better life in the city—takes a job as an informant for the bosses. His task is to infiltrate strikes and “rat out” his colleagues, showing no remorse or guilt for betraying his “friends.” Only when he is transferred to Palazzina Laf – a “paradise” for unruly workers does Caterino realize he has entered a psychological hell from which there is no escape.

At the 69th David di Donatello Awards, “Cold Rolling Mill” was nominated for Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay. Michele Riondino won Best Actor for his portrayal of Cateriano, and Elio Germano won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Giancarlo. Diodato’s song “La mia terra” won Best Original Song.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.