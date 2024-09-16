Screening: “Io Capitano – I’m the Captain” | Opening Ceremony of Italian Film Festival 2024

07:30 pm, Mon, 23 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 17th, 2024

Register to get free tickets

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

“I’m the Captain” is a cinematic journey following the perilous migration of two brothers, Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall, from their homeland of Dakar, Senegal to Sicily, Italy – a gateway into the glittering European continent.

Their adventure, initially brimming with hope and dreams, is gradually stripped bare to reveal a harsh reality as they navigate treacherous desert landscapes, perilous seas, and the deceptive nature of humanity. Inspired by real-life accounts gathered from undocumented migrants to Italy, Matteo Garrone delivers a profoundly humanistic and historically rich narrative, blending elements of folklore and mythology into a delicate storytelling tapestry.

“I’m the Captain” made its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Golden Lion award. The following year, in 2024, it was ​​on the final shortlist for Best International Feature Film at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, solidifying its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.