Screening: “Kidnapped”

07:30 pm, Fri, 27 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 18th, 2024

Register to get free tickets

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

“Kidnapped” is a co-production between Italy, France, and Germany, is based on Daniele Scalise’s book “Il caso Mortara”. The film tells the story of Edgardo Mortara, a seven-year-old Jewish boy who was forcibly taken from his family by the Papal State under Pope Pius IX in 1858 to be raised as a Catholic.

Through the harrowing journey of Momolo and Marianna to be reunited with their abducted son, the film exposes the deep-rooted political and religious conflicts that have long plagued Europe. The historical context, marked by the waning power of the Church and the Savoyard conquest of Rome, provides a compelling backdrop to the narrative.

“Kidnapped” premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or. The film subsequently garnered 11 nominations at the 69th David di Donatello Awards, winning five, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Following its screening at the 2023 New York Film Festival, it was also invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival in the “Icons” section.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.