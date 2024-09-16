Screening: “The Impossible Dream”

07:30 pm, Sat, 28 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 18th, 2024

Register to get free tickets

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

La Chimera – an impossible dream – unfolds in the 1980s, when grave robbery was rampant. The protagonist, Arthur, a British archaeologist, possesses a unique ability to sense a profound “emptiness”, a feeling much like losing the great love of our life. For Arthur, it is Beniamina. This “dream”, a longing for an idealized love, is pursued with relentless passion, much like the pursuit of a mythical chimera.

Arthur is part of a tomb-robbing gang whose “chimera” means redemption from work and the dream of easy wealth. In an adventurous journey between the living and the dead, between forests and cities, between celebrations and solitudes, the intertwined destinies of these characters unfold, all in search of the “chimera”.

“The Impossible Dream” has been hailed by Italian critics as one of the best Italian films of 2023. It has garnered numerous awards, including the “AFCAE Art House Film Award” at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize at the 2023 Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival, Best Cinematography and Best Ensemble Cast at the 2023 Chicago International Film Festival, and the European Film Award for Best Production Design.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

