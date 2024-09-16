Screening: “Zamora”

07:30 pm, Wed, 25 Sep 2024

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free tickets will be distributed at Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hanoi from September 18th, 2024

Register to get free tickets

From Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

A gentle comedy set in Milan in the 1960s, “Zamora” tells the story of Walter Visamra, a thirty-year-old accountant working in a small factory in Vigevano. When the company suddenly closes, Walter is forced to seek new employment in the bustling metropolis of Milan, where he finds himself working for the football-obsessed Cavalier Tosetto, a boss who expects his employees to share his passion for the sport. Constantly mocked by his colleague Gusperti, both on and off the field, Walter, who has little interest in football, is given the nickname “Zamora,” after the famous Spanish goalkeeper of the 1930s. Unable to tolerate the humiliation, Walter devises a plan to get revenge on Gusperti, setting in motion a series of humorous events that explore themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery as a single thirty-year-old man steps outside of his comfort zone.

“Zamora”, described as “classic, simple, yet fresh and surprising,” premiered at the Villerupt Film Festival, followed by a screening at the Bifest in Bari, before its theatrical release in Italy in April 2024.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

About Italian Film Festival 2024:

The Italian Film Festival 2024 is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Rome’s Asian Film Festival, which will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from September 23rd to 28th, 2024.

The event is aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary perspective on Italian cinema and culture, through 06 of the most recent and well-known movies by Italian filmmakers, which have won many prestigious awards in Europe and around the world.

