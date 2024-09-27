Workshop “Natural Dye – Red River Tablecloth”

09 am – 12 pm, Wed, 02 Oct 2024

Deadline for registration: 28 Sep 2024 (15 people: 10 participants and 5 observers)

Registration link

From the organizer:

In this workshop, participants will create a collection of tablecloths as well as banners made from fabric. The soft textiles will aid in creating a warm space of hospitality and care. The artist team Đu Đủ, in cooperation with Floating University, will guide the workshop and introduce participants to the principles of natural indigo-dying and pattern making.

In addition to creating tablecloths and banners, each participant participant will be provided with a linen scarf to create their own works and bring home afterwards.

Timeline:

Part 1:

Introduction to dyeing: what is “dyeing”? plant dye, insect dye, earth dye, resources consumed in “natural dye”. Is “natural dye” really eco-friendly?

Part 2:

Introduction to indigo and pattern making batik, katazome, and shibori/itajime.

Part 3:

Practice pattern making and indigo dyeing

After the workshop ends at 12pm, participants are welcome to stay and explore more of the natural dye process.

As an experiment, will let the indigo vat stay at the playground for about 10 days for people to explore what they can do with it.

The workshop is part of “Community Garden” – a joint initiative between Goethe-Institut Hanoi, Institut français de Hanoi and Think Playgrounds for sustainable development of public spaces and urban landscape of Hanoi through creative uses of recycling and public art. The project is supported by the Franco-German Cultural Fund.

Participating artists

Jöran Mandik

Jöran Mandik (he/him/they/them) is an urban practitioner and researcher (M.Sc. Urban Design, TU Berlin, RMIT Melbourne) as well as a facilitator, cultural producer, artist and storyteller. They have been active as an urban practitioner since 2017 working at the intersection of art, urbanism, research and education as a member of Floating e.V., Urbane Praxis e.V. and the action-research project Making Futures Bauhaus+ (Berlin University of the Arts and raumlaborberlin). Their work focus on community activation, story telling, conviviality and facilitation.

Eliza Chojnacka

Eliza Chojnacka (she/her) is a multidisciplinary artist. Centering her interests around poetic, cultural and social ties to food and maintenance. In her artistic practice, she employs ephemeral activities such as fermentation, cooking, performance, poetry, painting and daydreaming as a way of unfolding stories. Her works focus on practicing environmental care through a queer lense. A graduate of Social Design at the University of Fine Arts in Vienna. Her practice grew on the moist ground of Spółdzielnia Krzak, a non-profit collectively-run garden and art collective in Warsaw, Poland. She has been a part of the Floating University collective since 2021 She collaborated with and showed her work at 26th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana; Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw; DOCK20, Lustenau; ZK/U, Berlin; łęctwo Gallery; Krupa Art Fundation, Wrocław, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin and D21 Kunstraum, Leipzig.

Đu Đủ

Đu Đủ (meaning Papaya) is a self-research natural dye workshop founded in 2015 in Ha Noi by a Hanoi University of Industrial Design student. The foundation of Đu Đủ was initially built from our love for plant extracted colours. which used to be widely practised right in the heart of Hanoi. Their current focus is on the dye material of indigo (cham) and yam root (cu nau) – two beautiful yet deceivingly simple dyes that have challenged practitioners across the world for thousands of years. They are also coordinating other textile artisans in Vietnam to bring up unique locally made products, from the Hmong hemp weavers in Ha Giang’s mountains to traditional silk weavers in Nam Cao, Thai Binh, or the last hand-knotted rug makers in Dong Ha. This is Đu Đủ’s main mission in the years to come: to explore possibilities of textile arts of Viet Nam in modern context.

Follow updates on event’s page.