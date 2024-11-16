10 am – 09 pm, 23 & 24 Nov 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam:

Though separated by nearly 9,000 kilometers and located on different continents, Vietnam and Italy offer culinary traditions that are worlds apart yet wonderfully connected. While Italian restaurants often feature a pleasing “grandma’s specialty” among refined dishes, Vietnamese menus include “mom’s recipe” as a promise of full and heart-warming flavors. Italian chefs are famously picky about fresh ingredients, just as Viet grandmas and moms handpick the freshest produce at the market each morning. And the lively and noisy buzz of an Italian street food stall has a twin spirit in the vibrant street culture seen on every corner in Vietnam.

This November, celebrating “Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam” 2024, the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam warmly invites you to a unique cuisine fair where the sameness and differences of two cultures meet, connecting people through the universal language of street food.

The cuisine fair “From arancina to Bun Cha: A journey between Italy and Vietnam” will take place from 10:00 – 21:00 on Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24, 2024, featuring:

– Booths from some of Hanoi’s best Italian and Vietnamese restaurants: Gelato Italia, Luna d’Autunno, Fiorentina, Mediterraneo, Caffè Italia, Dragoncello, Cugini, Quan An Ngon.

– A delicious selection of iconic street foods from Italy and Vietnam: Deep fried rice balls (supplì), Filled focaccia (focaccia farcit), Pork roast (porchetta), Lampredotto, Skewers with green herb sauce (spiedini di maiale con salsa verde), Deep fried Hanoi’s crispy shrimp pancake (Bánh tôm Hà Nội), Lotus seed & longan sweet soup, and so much more.

– Lucky draw to win a free ticket to Milan from Vietnam Airlines and speical gifts of participating restaurants.

About Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam

Launched in 2016, Week of Italian Cuisine is an annual event held worldwide to honor Italian culinary heritage and culture, thereby spreading the values ​​that are the identity of the country and people of Italy. Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam 2024 brings the theme “Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots: Health and Tradition”, emphasizing a healthy and sustainable eating model.

Follow updates on event’s page.