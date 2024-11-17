Exhibition “Cõi An Thường”

08 am – 05 pm, 17 – 28 Nov 2024

HCMC Fine Art Museum

97 Phó Đức Chính, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, TP HCM

From the organizer:

From the delicate forms rooted in the familiar to the expressive realms of abstraction, viewers will witness the vibrant glow of traditional lacquer, where each brushstroke and layer of color reveals the soul of Vietnam. ‘Cõi An Thường’ embodies a deep reverence, an homage by artist Hoài Hương to the golden splendor of the past.

The term ‘An Thường’ is a thoughtful combination coined by Hoài Hương—‘an’ symbolizing peace and serenity, while ‘thường’ embodies the ordinary. It reflects the artist’s simple yet profound philosophy: respecting the past while wholeheartedly devoting to the present with joy. This exhibition marks a new chapter in Hoài Hương’s artistic journey.

As musician Dương Thụ eloquently puts it: “Hoài Hương’s art is for the eyes—a visual pleasure much like instrumental music. It is not to be understood, but to be enjoyed, to bring peace.”

Driven by passion, the artist explores the boundless realms of creativity with fluid, vibrant colors that reach for greater horizons. This exhibition is a testament to enriching Vietnamese art with new dimensions—preserving tradition while embracing the contemporary. Through tireless dedication to the beauty of traditional art, Hoài Hương transforms it into fresh yet familiar expressions, a gift to the soul of Vietnamese art.

Follow updates on event’s page.