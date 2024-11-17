Exhibition “Into The Well”

10 am – 08 pm, Tues – Sun, 20 Nov – 30 Dec 2024

The Outpost Art Organisation

Floor 2, Building B1, Roman Plaza

Tố Hữu, Đại Mễ, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“Into The Well” is a duo exhibition culminating the RMIT Digital Art and Design Grant 2024, featuring two artworks: “The Tale of Tran Thanh Duong” by Hachul Le Do and “Island of Innocence” by Vu Dieu Huong. “Into the Well” is officially launched as part of the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD) and is supported by The Outpost Art Organisation.

The works of the artists Hachul and Dieu Huong draw from Vietnamese diverse cultural identities and heritage. With the understanding that Vietnamese traditions are not homogenous objects of study in a monolithic term, the artists advocate for a more collaborative approach through a wide range of technological creative means.

By employing a multitude of interconnected digital processes, including animations, short films, motion capture, sound, music, poetry, narrative accounts, performance, and theatre to create a site where fantasy, reality, meaning-making, “The Tale of Tran Thanh Duong” and “Island of Innocence” challenge fixed notions of Vietnamese identity and instead emphasise the fluidity and multiplicity of experiences. The works can expand the crucially vibrant Vietnamese heritage elements, questioning how knowledge production and intercultural exchange can be visualised and verbalised.

Artists

Hachul Le Do

Hachul Le Do/Le Do Hai Chau is an artist with a designer background. He dibble-dabbles in a little bit of everything: animation, illustration, sculpture, mixed reality, poetry, screenwriting.

Hachul’s art is witty and grotesque. His creations are oftentimes, dissections of what’s beyond the materialism of his identities as a Vietnamese transgender, queer, and disabled artist. Throughout his practice, he always yearns to challenge one’s understanding of the marginalised matters by exploring the margins, and they’re either seeking culture in queerness, or queerness in culture.

Vu Dieu Huong

Vu Dieu Huong (Nam Dinh, Vietnam) is an artist whose work explores the intersection of fragility and violence lurking under the aesthetics of cuteness, childhood, and femininity. Vu uses technology and performative fiction as methods to investigate repressed memories and propose speculative narratives through sculptural bodies and performances that interweave the virtual and physical. These fusions create dynamic interplays that challenge viewers to confront life’s uncanny undercurrents.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

