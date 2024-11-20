10 am – 06 pm, 26 Nov – 08 Dec 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam:

It is no coincidence that truffles carry the symbolism of a long-standing culinary culture, somewhat sophisticated and luxurious like Italy.

As one of the key events of this year’s Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam, the truffle exhibition Scent of Italy will take viewers on a journey to reconnect with the land, with nature, with the glorious but also turbulent history and culture of Italy, through multi-sensory art installation and design stations:

* Virtual Reality Station

** Scent Testing Station

*** Design Image Station

Truffles have always been known for their scent, expensiveness, wealth and scarcity. But behind those rough truffles next to the old oak and hazel roots, there are also priceless treasures about the origin, beliefs and history, as well as the philosophy of living in harmonious with the nature for thousands of years of Italian people – hidden deep, waiting for discerning eyes and hands to touch.

Come to the exhibition to experience the essence of this iconic food through all your senses!

About Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam

Launched in 2016, Week of Italian Cuisine is an annual event held worldwide to honor Italian culinary heritage and culture, thereby spreading the values ​​that are the identity of the country and people of Italy. Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam 2024 brings the theme “Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots: Health and Tradition”, emphasizing a healthy and sustainable eating model.

Follow updates on event’s page.