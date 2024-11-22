09:30 am – 06 pm, 15 Nov 2024 – 05 Jan 2025

Work Room Four

31 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An Ward, Tây Hồ district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hope Observed is a collection of oil paintings by the artist Nguyễn Văn Hưng. A hushed and thoughtful observation of the simplicity of life and the potent promise of hope which lies beyond the view.

Paused scenes of daily life are translated into contemplative representations where Hưng captures the beauty and stillness of the light of the day as it touches the ‘ordinary’ transforming the overlooked elements of daily observations into nuanced scenes that speak with both subtlety and depth.

Each painting reveals a moment still in time—empty roads, silent alleyways, quiet buildings and seemingly dormant structures of the city, all depicted with a sense of poignant stillness tinged with the promise of hope. Hưng’s muted tones and delicate brushwork prompt a bittersweet introspection on the transient nature of life and the beauty found in everyday surroundings. In Hưng’s work, there is a feeling of pensive stillness, you are led into a meditative space where silence feels tangible. These scenes are not just representations of places, but reflections on the passage of time and the often unnoticed details that make up our world.

Hưng explores themes of solitude, memory, interconnection and how the thread of the mundane brings effortless and uncommon beauty. His scenes are not grandiose or dramatic, but intimate and personal, inviting the viewer to hesitate and experience the world through a lens of quiet contemplation.

About artist Nguyễn Văn Hưng:

Born in 1990 in Bắc Ninh, a province to the East of Hanoi, known as the smallest province in Vietnam. Hưng graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2013.

Nguyễn Văn Hưng’s work centres on the tranquil, simple moments of everyday life. As a realist painter, he captures the fleeting stillness when everything pauses, conveying a sense of calm quietude in each piece.

Hưng has a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of life, finding joy in observing how objects, though separate, coexist within a scene. In those moments when he identifies the invisible thread that ties everything together – he experiences a profound sense of tranquillity – as if life itself becomes effortless.

In each painting, Hưng offers an honest expression of the subjects he observes – he understands, and accepts as they are. He honours their inherent beauty without the need to embellish or idealise them. By blending these subjects with his own perspective, he creates work that celebrates their simplicity and truth.

Nguyễn Văn Hưng has participated in several group exhibitions prior to this solo exhibition, notable exhibitions include:

– “Hà Nội Fine Arts Regional Exhibition” (Region 1) – Ngô Quyền Exhibition Hall, Việt Nam Fine Arts Association – 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024. – “Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition” – Vân Hồ Exhibition Centre, Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibitions – 2020. “Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition” – Hà Nội Museum, Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibitions – 2023. “Young Artists Festival” – Vân Hồ Exhibition Centre, Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibitions – 2020, 2022. “Hà Nội Fine Arts Exhibition” – Vân Hồ Exhibition Centre, Việt Nam Fine Arts Association (Encouragement Award – 2019, 2020. 2nd Prize – 2018). “20th Anniversary Group Exhibition of Fine Arts Education Faculty” – Hàng Bài Exhibition Space – 2019

– “Kinh Bac Art Group Exhibition” – Hàng Bài Exhibition Space – 2020.

Follow updates on event’s page.