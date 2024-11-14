Regeneration Workshop: Listen to the Materials

08:30 am – 11:00 am, Sun 17 Nov 2024

Vietnamese Women Museum

36 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

** Language: English

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

A creative experience with lacquer from recycled materials for all!

As part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024, Lamphong Studio organised this workshop as an introduction to traditional lacquer art, covering the production process as well as the history and significance of lacquer within the broader context of the Vietnamese culture. With Lamphong’s artists as facilitators, participants will have the opportunity to create unique lacquer works from materials that might otherwise be discarded, such as pressed stone powder, plastics and eggshells.

The workshop is a point of connection for people to join hands in preserving and promoting traditional cultural values, while also contributing to the development of an environmentally conscious community. The use of recycled materials in lacquer art not only helps minimise environmental impact, but also celebrates traditional beauty and sparks a sense of national pride.

* Lamphong will provide the materials for the workshop, including lacquer, fabrics, eggshells, gold leaves, as well as detailed instructions on the processes of gilding, inlaying eggshells, and polishing to complete the artworks.

Organiser:

Lamphong Studio

Lamphong Studio is a creative design workshop based in Hanoi, specialising in handicrafts made from traditional materials such as ceramics, lacquer, copper and silver.

Lamphong’s designs are inspired by traditional arts, combining folk patterns and ancient tales to tell contemporary stories through gift items, decorative and practical pieces that carry the spirit of the times.

Lamphong strives to pursue a unique path for its handicraft products, focusing on small items with high levels of craftsmanship, proper packaging and supplementary materials that are perfected to every smallest detail. These are the products that embody the pride of the Vietnamese spirit, designed by young designers.

The Young Interior Design Community of Vietnam

The Young Interior Design Community of Vietnam (YIDC) is an open environment built for young people who love and pursue interior design to connect, share and leverage their creativity, managed by Hexagon Design Company – a business with years of experience in design and communication.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

