Seminar “The Cold Chain: From Italy to Vietnam”

03 pm, Wed 20 Nov 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam:

As part of the dynamic wave of transformation sweeping across Southeast Asian developing countries, Vietnam has set an ambitious goal to become a high-income economy by 2045, grounded in sustainable ecological growth. However, in order to address this long-term challenge, Vietnam must confront significant issues related to the cold chain.

A cold chain is a supply chain that maintains a controlled temperature for perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Even though a cold supply chain only requires two main components—cold storage and refrigerated trucks—creating an efficient one involves challenges in many areas.

– How can we address resource-heavy challenges such as technology, transportation infrastructure, and climate change?

– How can Vietnamese organizations, individuals, and businesses access truly sustainable, locally appropriate models and technologies?

– How can we minimize the current 50% loss in agricultural production?

Organized by the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam, The Association of Italian Refrigeration Technicians and the Vietnam Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Association (VISRAE), the workshop “The Cold Chain: From Italy to Vietnam” aims to establish a solid platform for sharing and connecting between Vietnam and Italy, in a field where Italy is a global leader.

The workshop will include 3 main topics:

– Discussion of global and Vietnamese policies on cold chain supply: with speakers Mr. Marco Buoni – Technical Director, Galileo Research Center, and Mr. Ta Quang Ngoc – President of VISRAE.

– Presentation of advanced solutions from leading companies.

– Q&A session with the speakers.

About The Association of Italian Refrigeration Technicians

The Association of Italian Refrigeration Technicians (ATF) unites over 1000 companies for the installation, maintenance and repair of refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump systems. The main objectives of ATF are to support and increase the activity to promote the Italian industry and its high quality standards by promoting the achievement of a standard level of preparation and training throughout Italy and Europe.

About Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers

Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (VISRAE) is a non-governmental, non-profit professional association for individuals and businesses engaged in the production, processing, and trade of refrigeration and air conditioning materials and equipment in Vietnam. Its mission is to unite professionals and organizations in the refrigeration, air conditioning, and ventilation sectors, fostering innovation among members, supporting industry development, and promoting public awareness of scientific and technical knowledge.

About Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam

Launched in 2016, Week of Italian Cuisine is an annual event held worldwide to honor Italian culinary heritage and culture, thereby spreading the values ​​that are the identity of the country and people of Italy. Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam 2024 brings the theme “Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots: Health and Tradition”, emphasizing a healthy and sustainable eating model.

Follow updates on event’s page.