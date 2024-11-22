06 pm – 08 pm, Fri 15 Nov 2024

Eight Gallery

357/2 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Ward 1, Tân Bình, HCMC

From the organizer:

Eight Gallery is excited to present The Fourth Dimension of Images from the Tran Hau Tuan Collection.

Paintings are often considered as flat-surface images; however, Tran Trong Vu has turned them into living entities with four-dimensional space: 3 spatial dimensions and 1 time dimension. There exist constant changes happening in the world within his paintings, and viewers will find themselves in the endless chase towards an unknown horizon. This upcoming solo show at Eight Gallery will feature important works by the artists from the 1990s until the recent years, which reflect his long-term career and the quest for self in his own artistic journey.

Tran Trong Vu (1964) was born in Hanoi. He graduated from the School of Fine Arts in Vietnam and obtained a scholarship to go to the École Nationale des Beaux-arts de Paris. His innovative use of materials creates a trompe l’oeil effect that leads the visitors into a virtual labyrinth. Playing with visual and psychological effects, his works intentionally give the visitor experiences of excitement and anxiety.

His works are part of the collection of Singapore Art Museum, ASU Art Museum, Nguyen Art Foundation, The Tran Hau Tuan Collection, Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts, etc. Until now, he has had 22 solo exhibitions and 65 group exhibitions.

About Eight Gallery

Since 2012, Eight Gallery was established in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) as a platform for artists to exhibit their paintings, with the purpose of creating more opportunities for Vietnamese audiences to enjoy a great variety of artworks. From there, we started to gain a deep understanding towards the labour of art, and recognise the artists’ talents and their aesthetics.

In January 2024, we finally reopened at our new location after more than a year of absence from the local art scene. Other than solo and group exhibitions on contemporary art, this is where the audience can also view works of artists from the Indochina College of Fine Arts; such as Nguyen Gia Tri, Nguyen Phan Chanh, Bui Xuan Phai, Nguyen Tu Nghiem, Duong Bich Lien, Nguyen Sang, etc., along with the new generation of contemporary artists; such as Nguyen Trung, Ca Le Thang, Nguyen Trong Khoi, Tran Trung Tin, Dang Xuan Hoa, etc.

We hope that Eight Gallery will become a meeting point filled with beautiful emotions, through the artworks towards exhibition viewers.

Follow updates on event’s page.