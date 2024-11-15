Tour: Hanoi City Walk from Hoe Nhai to Long Bien Bridge

09 am – 12 pm, Wed 20 Nov 2024

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Walking is a wonderful way to truly observe and see what has always existed but often goes unnoticed. Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 introduces an exciting event during the festival week in Hanoi: a “Hanoi City Walk” organised by Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH). This tour summarises the city’s course of development (and future plans) and shares stories about how the history, heritage, and culture of an area have helped shape the splendid city of Hanoi.

The landmarks along this walk illustrate how Hanoi has developed over millennia and different eras, with each period leaving its mark on the city and showing how the past continues to exist in today’s urbanisation process.

During the French period, several bricks from the ancient citadel were used to build grand architectural structures that are now iconic landmarks in Hanoi, highlighting the reasons why they need to be preserved for the future.

The tour highlights how the renovation of worship sites remains important in preserving spirituality today, and even as Hanoi rapidly develops, these locations continue to be an essential part of society.

The tour also discusses the determination of Hanoians during the Battle of Hanoi during 1946-1947, which marked the beginning of the First Indochina War, the culinary culture of Hanoi, the architecture in French colonies, and the grand iconic structures that have endured to tell their stories.

This walk concludes at Long Biên Bridge, one of the most important landmarks in Hanoi and in the hearts of Hanoians.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.