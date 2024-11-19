Tour: How Public Art Can Regenerate an Area

06:30 pm – 09 pm, Thurs 21 Nov 2024

Tran Nhat Duat Pedestrian Bridge

Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

As part of the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 in Hanoi, an art-themed city walk will take place from Tran Nhat Duat Pedestrian Bridge to the Phuc Tan area along the Red River. This tour will discuss the 16 public artworks as well as new art pieces at Tran Nhat Duat Pedestrian Bridge, illustrating how public art can transform the appearance of an area and its community.

As participants embark on this walk, the story of creativity’s transformative power will gradually unfold. Before artists initiated the Phuc Tan Public Art Project, the area along the Red River from Long Bien Bridge to Chuong Duong was neglected, littered with garbage, deteriorated and lacking safety. Artist Nguyen The Son and his group of friends helped inspire the local community, and together they collaborated to transform this area.

The garbage was cleared away, artworks were installed, and many people started visiting and taking photos. The local residents feel a great sense of pride. They take good care of this space and open new services at the site to cater to visitors.

The walk around Phuc Tan demonstrates how public art can completely regenerate and revitalise a deteriorating area, while also inspiring and encouraging local residents to cherish their shared space.

This event is organised by Friends of Vietnam Heritage in collaboration with VFCD 2024.

Storyteller: Artist Nguyen The Son

Nguyen The Son is a visual artist, a photographer, curator and a lecturer of Vietnam Fine Arts University. Nguyen The Son graduated BA Fine Arts from Hanoi University of Fine Arts, graduated from University of Languages and International Studies, ​​and graduated with a Master in Fine Arts Photography and Experimental Arts from the China Central Academy of Fine Arts, Beijing (CAFA). His works are often influenced by sociological research; he questions and reflects on collective memories as well as the fragmented and vanished values – the results of ideological conflicts during Vietnam’s dynamic change. Son has participated in 20 solo shows and and group exhibitions in Vietnam and across the world.

In attempting to connect contemporary art with public spaces, he introduces projects such as “Public art on Phung Hung Street”, “Art space in the basement of National Assembly Building of Vietnam”, “Phuc Tan Public Art” and “Public art on Tran Nhat Duat Pedestrian Bridge”.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.