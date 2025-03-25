BEYOND THE INSTRUMENT

08 pm, Wed 02 Apr 2025

Art Meets Music (AMM) – Clefs stage

Villa 03, 96B Nguyen Huy Tuong Street, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Language: English, with Vietnamese interpretation

From the organizer:

The Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival (VIPCF) is honored to present the renowned pianist, educator, and one of the jury members for the VIPCF 2025 Final Round, Professor Rintaro Akamatsu from Japan. Currently, he serves as a professor at Osaka College of Music, Senzoku Gakuen College of Music, Utsunomiya Junior College, Director of the Budapest International Piano Master Class, Liszt Piano Academy Japan, and the official Ambassador of CASIO.

In anticipation of the upcoming live Final Round of VIPCF 2025, Professor Akamatsu will deliver a special performance and engage in a talk with the Vietnamese audience, particularly VIPCF contestants, aiming to alleviate pressure and instill confidence ahead of the grand competition.

In collaboration with CASIO JAPAN, a distinguished sponsor of VIPCF 2025, Professor Akamatsu will perform on the CASIO Celviano digital piano. This event offers a rare opportunity to witness a master artist crafting music on a digital piano, as well as to personally experience the elegance and versatility of the instrument. A true musician can express themselves through any type of instrument, and this event serves as a testament to that philosophy.

Programme

08:00 PM: Performance by Professor Rintaro Akamatsu on the CASIO Celviano digital piano

08:45 PM – 09:15 PM: Conversation with Professor Rintaro Akamatsu

09:15 PM – 09:45 PM: Hands-on experience with the CASIO Celviano digital piano for contestants

Notes

– This event is not a masterclass.

– Please arrive at least 25 minutes before the performance. The entrance will be closed 5 minutes before the start.

– Latecomers will be asked to wait until half of the program is completed.

– The event is free of charge and seating is unreserved—priority will be given to early arrivals.

– Kindly refrain from bringing food to the event.

– By attending, participants agree to allow the organizers to use their images and opinions as part of the program documentation.

Về Rintaro Akamatsu

Professor Rintaro Akamatsu epitomizes the concept of a musical prodigy, having begun studying piano and violin at the age of two, and cello at the age of six. Even as a young child, he exhibited remarkable talent, making his first television appearance at the age of five. By the age of ten, he had already performed a Mozart concerto, featuring his own cadenza. Since winning the All Japan Student Music Competition in 1990, he has consistently achieved high accolades in major competitions throughout Japan.

Demonstrating the limitless spirit of music, the Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival (VIPCF) 2025 is truly honored to welcome Professor Rintaro Akamatsu as a member of the Final Round Jury.

In 2000, Professor Akamatsu was awarded Third Prize at the Clara Schumann International Piano Competition, adjudicated by esteemed figures such as Martha Argerich and Nelson Freire. His exceptional talent and intellectual prowess as a contestant earned him high praise from Dr. Joachim Kaiser, who described him as “an exceptionally intelligent and talented musician.”

In addition to his outstanding performance achievements, Professor Akamatsu has contributed numerous scholarly articles to newspapers and magazines, offering profound insights drawn from his personal experiences, extensive knowledge, and unique perspectives on music. These written contributions reflect his multifaceted presence in the field of the arts.

About Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival

The Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival (VIPCF) is being organized for the first time with the aspiration to become one of the most prominent piano competitions and musical events in Vietnam.

With the esteemed patronage of the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam, the inaugural edition of VIPCF is named after Frédéric Chopin. Furthermore, the event proudly receives support from the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, the Fryderyk Chopin Institute of Poland, and the renowned piano manufacturer Bösendorfer.

About the sponsor/co-organizer

CASIO

It all started with a simple idea: bringing the joy of music to everyone. Driven by the philosophy of creating groundbreaking innovations from scratch and producing something entirely new, CASIO began its electronic musical instrument business with the creation of Casiotone 201—a revolutionary instrument that made enjoying music accessible to all.

Through extensive research and a spirit of bold innovation, CASIO has meticulously crafted a wide range of musical instruments, each one a testament to the company’s dedication and passion. As a leading instrument manufacturer, CASIO consistently introduces new concepts into its products, focusing on delivering the best playing experience and sound quality. With creative designs that defy traditional instrument norms and a strong commitment to expanding musical experiences beyond mere performance, CASIO continues to shape its own unique style.

About the supporting partners

Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is a social enterprise renowned as Vietnam’s first independent online platform dedicated to the arts and culture. Serving as a bridge between artists, art spaces, and high-quality event organizers and their audience, Hanoi Grapevine also undertakes educational initiatives, knowledge-sharing programs, and events that build a supportive cultural and artistic ecosystem.

The Hanoi Grapevine Office, which also houses the Đỡ Đần Library, is located at Room 217, Ministry of Health Building, 42C Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

Art Meets Music (AMM)

Art Meets Music Academy (AMM) is a prestigious music academy dedicated to nurturing and developing musical talent in a high-quality educational environment. At AMM, we understand that parents’ peace of mind forms the foundation of sustainable growth for students.

Our experienced faculty, certified by the Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM), ensures that students not only master performance skills but also build a comprehensive foundation of musical knowledge. The RCM’s world-class training program at AMM equips students with not just performance skills but also critical thinking in music and a deep understanding of theory and history—key elements that pave the way for diverse career opportunities in performance, teaching, composition, music production, arts management, and the music business.

With state-of-the-art facilities, including standard soundproof classrooms and high-quality musical instruments, AMM provides an inspiring learning environment where students can confidently expand their careers and contribute to spreading artistic values within the community.

