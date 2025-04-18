10 am – 07 pm, 23 Apr – 02 May 2025

Atrium Lounge, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon

15 Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Wiking Salon, Beyoutiful and Chula is honored to present the group presentation Amidst Green Grass, Beneath Misty Skies featuring works by Nguyễn Thuý Hằng, Dương Thuỳ Dương, Hoàng Anh, Mifa alongside with Chula’s archival Flower Collection and Bát Tràng Museum Atelier’s Blooming Collection.

Amidst Green Grass, Beneath Misty Skies is. a multi-media presentation that invites viewers to reflect on their intrinsic relationship with the natural world. Featuring a diverse range of artistic expressions—including oil paintings, works on paper, hand-painted ceramics and artisanal fashion garments —this exhibition weaves together themes of nature, time, and human presence.

Among the works on view are the archival Flower fashion collection from Chula and the Blooming hand painted ceramics collection from Bat Trang Museum Atelier, both inspired by botanical forms and organic cycles. These works invite viewers to reflect on the quiet yet profound ways in which nature shapes and influences human life.

Follow updates on event’s page.