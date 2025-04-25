between fingertips summer stands still

10 am, Sun 27 Apr 2025

Lặng Spot

18A, alley 33, Street 47, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

One Thursday last December, just like any other day, we found ourselves under the sun in Thủ Thiêm—half performing, half running. That moment came about when artist Quynh Dong returned from Switzerland to lead a two-day performance workshop for us in Saigon. This time around, we’re meeting again at Lặng Spot, but just to perform—and no more running.

Together, we will “cover”—borrowing the term from artist Vũ Đức Toàn, one of the three artists from the Phu Luc Collective who co-facilitated the December workshop—some of the gestures and materials from that Sneaky Thursday as a way to revisit and carry forward reflections on the performative body and the landscapes we live in.

From all of us at Đo Đạc, heartfelt thanks to artist Quynh Dong for generously leading the performance workshop, to Tricia and Lặng Spot for hosting us, and to Toàn and the Goethe-Institut for their support.

* Free entry. There’ll be both virtual and physical good karma boxes for anyone who’d like to chip in

