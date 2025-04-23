03:30 pm – 05 pm, Sat 26 Apr 2025

Complex 01

Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Languages: English and Vietnamese (bilingual)

From the organizer:

Are you an emerging filmmaker wondering how to get your work seen by international audiences? Curious about navigating the film festival circuit, building a professional profile, and positioning yourself for long-term success in the independent film world?

Join us for Breaking into the Film Industry — a hands-on info session with filmmakers Luki Areal and Quang Nong. This workshop offers practical insights into how to submit to festivals, write compelling cover letters, choose the right platforms, and shape your identity as a filmmaker. With years of experience participating in regional and global festivals, our speakers will share their own journeys and tips on how to take your first steps — and next steps — with confidence.

About speakers:

Luki Areal-Coulombe (she/he/they) is a queer filmmaker originally from a mixed background in the Netherlands. They have worked in festival markets at IDFA (International Documentary Festival Amsterdam) and as the 2025 Ambassador for IFFR (International Film Festival Rotterdam). Through their work at film festivals, the reality that big festivals can be intimidating and isolating for first time independent filmmakers has become clear, even more so with cultural, economic, or linguistic barriers. This visit to Ha Noi is primarily to build connections with local filmmakers, with festival and filmmaking collaboration in focus. Creatively they are also documentarians, with recent professional attendance at Cannes and Ake Dikhea in Berlin, their documentaries explore the themes of Queer artistry and Romani feminism. Alongside documentary, making fiction short films is something they have been experimenting with. Already having exposure to Vietnamese cinema and culture through friendship and collaboration, they hope to meet with more filmmakers whilst residing at the AiRViNe in Ha Noi, being more than happy to answer any questions. Having worked as a producer for two documentaries and multiple short fiction projects, they understand what it means to be on both ends of the festival experience.

Nông Nhật Quang is a documentary filmmaker. He started out making short documentaries on queer experience, creative industry, youth culture and heritage for British Council Vietnam, GagaOOLala (Taiwan) and United Subversive (Singapore). His first feature debut “Baby Jackfruit Baby Guava” is in production and received support from Purin Pictures and Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) in 2023. In June 2023, Quang submitted this project to the EBS International Documentary Festival (EIDF) of the South Korean Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) and won the Excellent Prize – K-Pitch Prime. Prior to that, in February 2023, Quang attended Big Sky Documentary Film Festival – Montana and was a panelist in the workshop on global documentary filmmaking. In September 2023, Quang directed “Urban Interpretation: Muntadas in Hanoi” which was included in the 13th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival. In October 2023, Quang was one of the filmmakers selected for the Sundance Institute Scholar/American Film Showcase Fellowship. Then, in November 2023, Quang participated in the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) – The Netherlands as part of the international delegation from the American Film Showcase. In the remainder of the year, Quang served as the producer for 1 of the 3 films in the Sustainability in Documentaries project – Goethe-Institut in Hanoi. Quang currently works as a program officer at doc cicada, a Vietnam documentary development initiative. In 2024, Quang founded duckymentary – a documentary production studio based in Hanoi.

