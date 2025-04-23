07:30 pm – 09:00, Sat 26 Apr 2025

Complex 01

Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link

Languages: English and Vietnamese (bilingual)

From the organizer:

What does it mean to make films with a queer sensitivity? How do queer-led projects challenge conventional narratives, ethics, and power structures in filmmaking?

Filmmaking with a Queer Sensitivity is an open, conversational workshop where we will screen a selection of documentary and fiction shorts and hold an intimate discussion about queer filmmaking practices — both in Vietnam and internationally. With guest filmmakers Duy Anh, Luki Areal and Quang Nong, we’ll explore how queer stories are told, who gets to tell them, and what shifts when the storyteller is also part of the community being represented.

Together, we’ll reflect on the evolving ethics of representation, storytelling as care, and the radical potential of queer media. All are welcome to watch, listen, ask questions, and join the conversation.

Follow updates on event’s page.