Finest Artists 2024-2025: Hà Đào

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Photography

Hà Đào is a photographer and artist based in Hanoi. Drawn by the quiet drama in everyday life, she started out making images that take an imaginative approach to the documentary genre, often through the lens of gender and sexuality. Her current practice incorporates moving image and installation. She is the recipient of the Seed Award by the Prince Claus Fund and the 38th Higashikawa Award. Ha has co-run Matca since 2017.

In 2024, Hà Đào organised an open studio titled at Manzi Exhibition Space; screened her work as part of Views on Vietnam: Scenes from the Future at VideoEx Festival (Switzerland) and Nổ Cái Bùm 2024. She was also featured in the interview “Aligning with Desire” by Jennifer Yang for the Asia Art Archive.

In early 2025, Hà Đào held an open studio “Strange Tales from a Studio of Leisure” at Matca, presenting the results of her three-month residency at Villa Strauli (Switzerland) with the support of Pro Helvetia.











HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

