Finest Artists 2024-2025: Mifa

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Visual arts

Mifa (1990), graduated from the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City in 2013, is a visual artist based in Da Nang. She focuses on researching and experimenting with acrylic paint on traditional Vietnamese điệp paper (scallop paper). Her artistic experimentation involves exploring and attempting to recreate the painting techniques of ancient Eastern civilisations, such as gold-plating techniques on paper, calligraphy, watercolor, hand-printing, paper-mounting, combined with her personal techniques inspired by the surface of Vietnamese lacquer paintings.

In 2024, Mifa participated in several notable exhibitions, including “Life: A User’s Manual” at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA); the contemporary art week Nổ Cái Bùm 2024 at Da Nang Fine Arts Museum; the duo exhibition “Ephemeral Dimensions” at Wiking Salon; and the group exhibitions “Dreamscape” at Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon and “Tết: The Art Home” in Hanoi and HCMC.

Notably, Mifa exhibited her works at Dehong Biennale at the end of 2024 at Dehong Museum of Arts and Dehong Cultural Center (China), and later participated in the group exhibition “The Symbol and Source of Life” at Yunnan Museum of Literature and Arts (China).













HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

