Home Hanoi Grapevine's Finest Finest Artists Finest Artists 2024-2025: Mifa

Finest Artists 2024-2025: Mifa

Posted on
0

MIFA

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Visual arts

Mifa (1990), graduated from the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City in 2013, is a visual artist based in Da Nang. She focuses on researching and experimenting with acrylic paint on traditional Vietnamese điệp paper (scallop paper). Her artistic experimentation involves exploring and attempting to recreate the painting techniques of ancient Eastern civilisations, such as gold-plating techniques on paper, calligraphy, watercolor, hand-printing, paper-mounting, combined with her personal techniques inspired by the surface of Vietnamese lacquer paintings.

In 2024, Mifa participated in several notable exhibitions, including “Life: A User’s Manual” at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA); the contemporary art week Nổ Cái Bùm 2024 at Da Nang Fine Arts Museum; the duo exhibition “Ephemeral Dimensions” at Wiking Salon; and the group exhibitions “Dreamscape” at Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon and “Tết: The Art Home” in Hanoi and HCMC.

Notably, Mifa exhibited her works at Dehong Biennale at the end of 2024 at Dehong Museum of Arts and Dehong Cultural Center (China), and later participated in the group exhibition “The Symbol and Source of Life” at Yunnan Museum of Literature and Arts (China).

Exhibition “Life: A User’s Manual” at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
Photo Credit: VCCA

Mifa participated in the contemporary art week Nổ Cái Bùm 2024 at Da Nang Fine Arts Museum.
Photo Credit: A Sông

Mifa exhibited her works at Dehong Biennale at the end of 2024 at Dehong Museum of Arts and Dehong Cultural Center (China)
Photo Credit: Dehong Biennale

Duo exhibition “Ephemeral Dimensions” at Wiking Salon
Photo Credit: Wiking Salon

Group exhibition “Dreamscape” at Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon.
Photo Credit: Wiking Salon

Group exhibition “The Symbol and Source of Life” at Yunnan Museum of Literature and Arts (China).
Photo Credit: Yunnang Provincial Literature and Art Museum

Vote here
Deadline for voting: 14 Apr 2025

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

Nominees List

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.

Hanoi Grapevine
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Twitter

Similar Articles

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply