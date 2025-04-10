Finest Artists 2024-2025: Vàng Hải Hưng

VÀNG HẢI HƯNG

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Painting

Vàng Hải Hưng is a talented young artist in the Vietnamese painting scene. He graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, after deciding to pursue his artistic dreams while he was a sophomore at the Vietnam Forestry University. His works are built by creating images that pose questions in a straightforward yet innocent way, much like a child, these images often carry metaphorical meanings, not always tied to a specific message. Through this approach, he encourages imagination, allowing viewers to create their own stories.

In 2024, Vàng Hải Hưng collaborated with the project “Sowing Seeds of Kindness” by Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) & VinGroup; participated in the group exhibition “42 : 3 | GÓI – MỞ” at Studio 42 and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association’s Vietnam Young Artists Club; took part in the 7th Hanoi Art Connecting – International Art Workshop and Exhibition; and attended the Fine Arts Camp 2024 by the Ministry of Public Security. At the end of 2024, he was honoured with the First Prize at the National Youth Fine Arts Festival 2024 with his work “Mẹ Tôi” (My Mother).

In January 2025, Vàng Hải Hưng was one of three artists in the VCCA’s Young Artists Incubation Program participating in the “ART FUTURE 2025” art fair in Taipei, Taiwan.











HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

