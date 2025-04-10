Finest Artists 2024-2025: Yang Yang

YANG YANG

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Visual arts

Yang Yang (1997) is a visual artist based in Hanoi. She graduated with a degree in Painting from Vietnam University of Fine Arts. Starting her active practices in 2022 with works on silk, she has continued to explore and expand the context of her creations to this day. Her works place humans in interactions with nature, where biological bodies intertwines with medical interventions, between the inorganic and organic, portraying a personal view of life and the body.

In 2024, her first solo exhibition “Trong Lành” was held at TOONG Phan Bội Châu. She also participated in prominent group exhibitions such as “Dialogue with Ukiyo-e Paintings” at the Temple of Literature, and “Indochina Sense” at Hanoi Festival of Creative Design.











HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

