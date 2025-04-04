Lecture: The Wooden period of Architect Martin Rajniš

06 pm, Tues 08 Apr 2025

Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi

13 P. Chu Văn An, Điện Biên, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Language: Czech – Vietnamese

Registration link

From the organizer:

How can wood shape the future of sustainable architecture? Come and hear world-renowned architect Martin Rajniš, who will be in Hanoi to discuss not only the technical and aesthetic aspects of his wooden structures, but also the philosophy and inspiration that led him to this form of architecture. He will also explain how natural elements can transform modern construction.

It is our pleasure to warmly invite you to the 7th ECAP with a special guest lecture by world-renowned architect Martin Rajnish, who will visit Hanoi to present his iconic “Wooden Period” – a creative phase in which wood plays a key role in his architectural visions and continues to influence his work. Discover how natural materials shape his unique style!