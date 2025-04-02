Voting Open for Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025

From Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest:

Originally a constructive project focused on the exchange of knowledge and cultivation of art appreciation among the audience, the Proactive Audience Network (PAN) initiated by Hanoi Grapevine has maintained its strong and consistent impact across the country, forming a system of information sharing – feedback – contribution arts and culture. This was the foundation of the first Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honouring Ceremony in 2019.

After five editions, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest has become a milestone for connection and reflection, honouring and acknowledging the synergistic contributions of individuals and organisations in Vietnam’s art and cultural sector through a fair and just selection by the audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest introduces several changes to its categories, voting criteria, and voting process as follows:

Honouring Categories

Finest Projects

Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community.

Finest Artists

Active artists aged 35 and under or emerging artists with outstanding practices selected by the audience community and Hanoi Grapevine’s proactive audience network.

Fresh-faced Organisers

New organisers that have been operational for at least 2 years with active community engagement in 2024.

Recognition Categories

Finest Organisers Active independent art and creative hubs and organisers

Active Producers/Curators

Art producers and curators with notable activities in the previous year.

Old Vines Projects

Regular projects with consistent quality, well-received by the audience, and have been running for 5 editions or more.

Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality

Inclusive Award

The Inclusion Award–initiated by Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Hanoi Grapevine is to recognize artists, individuals, and organizations that implement and live inclusive art practice in their artistic production.

The award is intended to facilitate innovative approaches and compensate for existing disadvantages for people with disabilities in the productions in all artistic disciplines such as film, visual arts, dance, music and performing arts. Through this award we hope to contribute to creating more artistic cooperations between people with visible or invisible disability and able-bodied people.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025 opens voting for the public Audience’s Choice Award and the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) Award. The public has two weeks to vote, while the PAC, composed of individuals actively engaged in art and cultural activities, will make the final decision for the award presented by Hanoi Grapevine. PAC members are honoured in the annual Finest publication, contribute to improving the quality of the event, and are granted free access to all Hanoi Grapevine events for the following year.

Hanoi Grapevine sends invitations directly to PAC members and provides the list of nominees and their information for reference to help them cast their votes. Each PAC member can vote for only one nominee per category. The results will be announced at the Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025 Honouring Ceremony. The PAC plays a crucial role in ensuring the fairness of the award and the voice of the community by offering insights to enhance evaluation quality. A detailed introduction will be published after the invitations are sent to the council, before the nominees are announced.

Cast your vote here

Deadline for voting: 11:59 pm, 14 Apr 2025.

Overview of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

We also offer sponsorship benefits for organisations and individuals who wish to support this meaningful annual programme. For more details about sponsorship, please contact Ms. Đào at 0375320566 or via email: [email protected]

