Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, 19 Apr 2025

Showcase: 20 – 27 Apr 2025

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Hà Nội

The exhibition is open by appointment only via Facebook page or email

From the organizer:

Á Space is pleased to invite you to visit OUROBOROI, an exhibition by artists Karine Fauchard and Lazar Lyutakov. The exhibition project follows Karine Fauchard’s and Lazar Lyutakov’s long-standing interest in Vietnam and would represent their sixth exhibition together and third in Hanoi.

Lazar Lyutakov’s work “Way of the sand”, with which he represented Bulgaria at the 57th Venice Biennale, is based on the famous in Hanoi glasses for fresh local beer Bia Hoi. 84 such glasses were exhibited in Venice on specially sculpted shelves. Venice and Murano are considered the centre of the production of artisan glass with a centuries-old tradition. The presentation of this specific Vietnamese product in this context, besides marking the emergence of a different constellation of quality, value and beauty, raised questions around the production and distribution in a post-capitalist, industrialised world. This work has caused great controversy and discussion in Bulgaria, due to fake news in the local press that the glasses on display were actually produced by IKEA, a false claim that was subsequently used by the company itself for promotional purposes. At Á Space the artist continues the development of that work and brings it back to the city where everything started, closing the circle and letting it undergo another transformation. An antipode to the original work shown in Venice, an “evil twin” will be shown with an adapted version of the original.

The other work in the exhibition is Karin Fauchard’s “In the Beginning Was Everything” is based on her interest in the performative and conceptual potential of drawing. Graphite in the form of powder is applied to the walls of the exhibition space, creating an image that brings out its specificity and relief, otherwise difficult to see due to the lack of contrast. She draws on the newly created surface with the help of a specially produced 8 kg rubber eraser. This, due to the weight of the rubber, very physically intensive process aims to slowly change and reduce the volume of the eraser, turning it into an object with sculptural qualities, adding an image to that temporality. Besides the potential of that performative installation to exist “in situ” and reflect on the city and the images it generates, it could become an instrument of collective effort.

This exhibition is kindly supported by the Austrian Embassy in Hanoi.

Biographies:

Lazar Lyutakov was born in 1977 in Shabla, Bulgaria. He studied at the National Art Academy in Sofia and graduated at the Academy of fine Arts Vienna in 2005. His works were included in the the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, where he and Rada Boukova represented Bulgaria (2019), the 6th Moscow Biennale (special project) and the 1st Vienna Biennale in MAK – Austrian Museum of Applied & Contemporary Arts, Vienna . He participated in numerous exhibitions worldwide and has held solo exhibitions among others at Secession Vienna, EFES 42 Linz, Gallery Charim Vienna, Georg Kargl Permanent and One night stand gallery in Sofia.

Karine Fauchard was born 1976 in Meudon (FR), she studied at Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris (1998–2004). Her works have been presented in Austria and internationally, including Untitled Space in Tokyo, Punta Gallery Sofia, New Jörg Vienna, 6th Moscow Biennale for Contemporary Art (special project), Fotohof Salzburg, Daejeon Museum South Korea. She has received numerous awards such as the The Gerhard and Birgit Gmoser Prize for Contemporary Art Vienna Secession, the Austrian State Scholarship for Fine Arts in 2023, the ENSBA – Prix de gravure or the Prize for Young Artists of the Lafayette Gallery Paris. Since 2007 she is co-directing the exhibition space Baba Vasa’s Cellar in Bulgaria together with Lazar Lyutakov.

Both artists are working and living in Vienna, Austria.

Follow updates on event’s page.