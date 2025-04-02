Workshop: Empowering Collective Art Practices: Exploring Hierarchy and Inclusion through Interactive Theater

04 pm, Sun 06 Apr 2025

Goethe-Institut Hà Nội

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

Language: Vietnamese – English (with simultaneous interpretation)

From the organizer:

Artistic practice within the framework of a collective (artist collective) has been increasingly mentioned in recent years, especially since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its strong impact on all aspects of art. Not only is it an approach that can evoke alternative possibilities for art outside of traditional models heavily focused on resources, but collective artistic practice is also often discussed as a direction with the potential to empower diverse voices—a topic that is becoming increasingly urgent in the context of globalization and multiculturalism today.

The question arises: how can we operate and develop collective artistic practices while ensuring each individual’s voice is heard, and where diversity in perspectives and cultures is respected? This is perhaps not only the story of artists practicing within an artistic collective but also of cultural practitioners in general. For if we broaden our perspective, this is also the story of how to create a space or event (in culture and art in general) that is open, safe, non-hierarchical, where everyone feels a sense of belonging and secure enough to speak up.

By applying exercises from theater and performance, the workshop will evoke reflections and questions on how to build an artistic collective, a space, or simply facilitate an open discussion for everyone. Through discussions and identifying mechanisms of power and implicit hierarchies that often exist in the mentioned frameworks, the workshop will expand on the potential of performance art and how it can be applied in different contexts.

About facilitators:

Marrque-Lin (all pronouns) is a multi-disciplinary performer, theater artist, poet and community organizer from California and New York that works in the mediums of poetry, film, dance, mixed media and experimental music.

They specialize in intercultural and decolonial theory, with a focus in performance and dramaturgy. They have a BFA in Acting, German, and Sociology from New York University: Tisch School of the Arts & an MA in Dramaturgy & Performance Research from Goethe Universität. They were a Humanity in Action Berlin fellow and a Goethe Goes Global Fellow.

They are a co-founder of the non-profit, United Networks (gUG) which works in 6 different regions in Germany with the Bundesverband Freie Darstellende Künste e.V. to provide networking events, workshops, education and opportunities to address inequitable practices in the cultural-political landscape and create systemic, legislative change.

Đinh Thảo Linh is a multidisciplinary artist, curator, and producer based between Hòa Bình and Hà Nội, Việt Nam. Her practice is rooted in creating spaces – physical, temporal, and psychological – where individuals from diverse communities can come together in dialogue and expression.

Her works and curatorial projects have unfolded across various spaces, from the intimate corners of ba-bau AIR house at 82A Thợ Nhuộm (Hanoi) to larger contexts such as Thái Nguyên University (Vietnam, 2021), documenta fifteen (Kassel, Germany, 2022), the Vietnamese Women’s Museum (Hanoi, Vietnam, 2022), VIVA ExCon 2023 (Antique, Panay Island, the Philippines, 2023), Conflictorium (Ahmedabad, India, 2024), and Hanoi Children’s Palace (Hanoi, Vietnam, 2024), A Queer Museum (Goethe-Institut Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam, 2025). She was a recipient of the Prince Claus Seed Award in 2021.

Follow updates on event’s page.