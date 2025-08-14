A Public Talk “That Tomorrow Will Be”

03 pm – 05 pm, Sat 16 Aug 2025

Exhibition Room, Vietnam Women’s Museum

36 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hà Nội

Language: English, Vietnamese.

From the organizer:

This public talk offers an insider’s pathway into the exhibition: the curators will explain their choices, while the artists will share the stories behind their works. It is a special occasion to see, listen, and experience the exhibition through open exchange and conversation.

“Songsataya, Ulutupu and Young’s practices all consider our place in the world—reflecting on our relationships to each other, to the land and to the histories and stories that bind us. That tomorrow will be proposes that these foundations connect us to one another across countries, pasts, presents and futures.” – (Excerpt from curatorial statement)

