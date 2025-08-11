Opening: 06 pm, Fri 15 Aug 2025

Showcase: 15 Aug – 02 Nov 2025

27A Space

27A Nguyễn Cừ, Thảo Điền ward, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

“How would members of the arts community curate our collection? What would they select, and how would they connect or contrast it with their own practices?” These curiosities sparked “Collection+,” our new experiment. For this debut exhibition, we turned to three brilliant collaborators: Lưu Chữ, Bưu Hoa, and Thanh Uy Art Gallery to fill our walls.

Thanh Uy Art Gallery is Vietnam’s first gallery dedicated to graphic art, featuring a collection, print studio, and event space for supporting Hanoi’s graphic arts community.

Bưu Hoa is an archival project carefully documenting Vietnam’s overlooked and vanishing art form in the postage-stamp medium.

Lưu Chữ is a collective based in Ho Chi Minh City, focused on the creative application and research of graphic design and typography.

