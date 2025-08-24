Open Studio: Welcome Home

Opening: 05 pm – 07 pm, Sat 30 Aug 2025

Display: 10 am – 06 pm, 03 – 14 Sep 2025 (close 30 Aug – 02 Sep 2025)

VAC Hanoi

6/44/11 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vietnam Art Collection (VAC) is delighted to present the Open Studio of our Summer 2025 artist-in-residence, KV Duong, offering a glimpse into his ongoing practice and the beginning of a new body of work developed during his residency at VAC Hanoi.

Welcome home — on this, the 50th anniversary of reunification and the 80th anniversary of the declaration of independence from France.

What does home mean for those of the diaspora returning, for those whose homes were displaced or destroyed during past hardship, or for those whose sexuality are unwelcomed at home? Home is a layered idea. It can be a physical space, a childhood memory, or an atmosphere — the smell of a home-cooked meal, the echo of children’s voices. To return is rarely simple — it is a journey charged with memory, emotion, and nuance.

About the artist

KV (Kiên Vinh 建 榮) Duong (b.1980 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) is an ethnically Chinese artist with a transnational background – born in Vietnam, raised in Canada, and now living and working in the UK. His work explores migration and cultural assimilation through personal and ancestral histories.

KV’s paintings forgo more traditional materials of canvas or linen in favour of latex, which is poured onto a foam core board, then dried, painted, stretched and resin-fibreglass coated on the reverse. As a medium, latex bears fetishistic and sensuous connotations, particularly in conversation with queer identity politics, evoking sexual fantasy and intimacy. Yet it is also connected with the rubber industry, referencing the history of rubber plantations under French colonial rule in Vietnam, which lasted from 1887 until 1954.

