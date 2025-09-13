ACAM 2025 | Session 3 – Inclusion in Practice: Disability, Elders, and Marginalized Audiences

09 am – 12 pm, Sat 27 Sep 2025

COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

Deadline for registration: 12 pm, 25 Sep 2025

From Hanoi Grapevine:

How can art coordination create experiences that are truly inclusive — not just in intention but in design and execution? This session brings together practitioners working with disability communities, elders, and other often-overlooked groups to share real-world strategies for inclusion. Rather than treating accessibility as an afterthought, the session aims to reframe it as a core value from the beginning of any project.

Topics:

Programming for people with disabilities and elders

Physical, sensory, and emotional access in event planning

Inclusive communication, translation, and outreach

Rethinking audience engagement beyond urban centers

Note:

– The program has a limited number of attendees. You will receive a registration confirmation email within 72 hours.

– Participation is FREE OF CHARGE. Each email can only be used to register one person.

– To ensure the program starts on time, the organizers will begin check-in 30 minutes before each session’s official start time.

– By attending, the audience agrees to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use their images and feedback as materials for the program.

– Kindly note that food is not permitted at the event.

About speakers

Nguyễn Thị Mộng Thu is currently the Social Impact Manager at the Social Enterprise Tòhe, where she coordinates educational and art programs for children with special needs. Since 2016, she has been directly involved in establishing and implementing intervention centers, social protection centers, and educational facilities in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoa Binh, and Cao Bang.

She is also responsible for a series of art exhibitions and workshops aimed at raising community awareness of the autism spectrum, including prominent events like Parallel World (2021), More than a look (2023), and Chèo Méo (2024). Additionally, Thu and her team at Tòhe developed Link đình, a UNESCO-sponsored event for the 2024 Hanoi Creative Design Festival, which focused on creating a creative, play-friendly space for people with disabilities.

With 8 years of experience in program development for diverse groups, her practice centers on combining art, education, and social development to foster connection and promote community inclusion.

Hoàng Văn Lý is the Chairperson of the Hoàn Kiếm District Blind Association in Hanoi, where he provides consultation, training, media support, and advocacy for the social inclusion of persons with disabilities. He is also a contributor to Pháp Luật Xã Hội newspaper and Hòa Nhập online magazine.

From 2006 to 2016, he worked as a reporter and editor for radio programs dedicated to the visually impaired and for cancer patients at the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). In 2016, he founded Đom Đóm Studio, the first social media–based communications project in Vietnam focusing on persons with disabilities and disability-related issues.

Between 2017 and 2018, he served as a mentor for the vocational guidance project for visually impaired students, organized by Samaritan’s Purse. During the same period, he collaborated as a lecturer in Effective Communication, providing career orientation and personal development guidance at the Vocational Education Center of the Hanoi Blind Association.

From 2018 to 2019, he was a member of the advisory board for VTV4’s documentary Do You See What I See. Between 2020 and 2022, he served as a member of the coordinating committee for The EYES Project, a social initiative connecting visually impaired and sighted youth with the aim of breaking down barriers and social prejudice.

From 2020 to 2023, he acted as a media consultant and supporter for the sports dance competition for the visually impaired Dancing Beyond Barriers.

Despite having a decade-long career in journalism, Nguyễn Tiêu Quốc Đạt, a co-founder of Think Playgrounds, made a new choice and is now a professional playground designer who is continuously learning and improving his skills. He found that the skills in writing and design are not so different and has applied his keen social observation to his new profession. He began his volunteer work early, organizing a music festival to raise funds for victims of the Cần Thơ bridge collapse (2007), a nationwide painting event with children (2009), and the Silent Party for the deaf community (2013). He was also one of the founders of the “K0 Còi” (No Horn) movement by Ford Vietnam (2013).

As the lead designer at the social enterprise Think Playgrounds, he has had the opportunity to work with playground design experts from Germany, France, the US, and Japan. He also provides design consulting for progressive preschools and elementary schools in Vietnam, helping to promote the value of play in social environments. In community projects, he has advised residential areas and villages, particularly in Đông Anh district, on creating safe spaces for girls in partnership with the organization Plan International. He also designed the inclusive playgrounds at Friendship Village and Tân Mai ward, as well as the Nỏ Thần art playground with artist Ưu Đàm.

About moderator

Ngụy Hải An holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in International Politics from the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. Starting her career as a reporter in international news, she transitioned to the arts field in 2018, accumulating diverse experience as an education curator, communicator, coordinator, producer, and project manager.

An is currently the Head of Education and Communication at APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development, where she leads the implementation of diverse art education platforms, including courses, workshops, and practice-based projects, alongside managing public programs such as talks, film screenings, and performances.

From 2018 to 2020, An was the education curator at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), where she conceptualized and executed public programs and coordinated over 100 events for diverse audiences while also building strong relationships with media and cultural organizations.

Beyond her core roles, An has also engaged in several projects and activities independently, including: manager for the classical music project “Schubert in a Mug” (since 2020); education curator for the sound workshop series “Improvisation Station” and “Deep Listening” at the Hanoi Festival of Creative Design (2024); public program coordinator for the “A Tide of Emotion” exhibition by Chiharu Shiota (VCCA, 2023–2024); producer for “A wo|man” – a contemporary dance play within Goethe-Institut Vietnam’s Antigone Saison Project (2021–2022).

About ACAM

ACAM (Arts Coordination Annual Meeting) is the first annual gathering in Vietnam aimed at honoring and strengthening the crucial – yet often unacknowledged – role of art coordinators. These individuals bridge the gap between artists, curators, institutions, and communities — managing timelines, handling permissions, translating cultural sensitivities, and ensuring creative visions are realized.

ACAM 2025 is co-organized by Hanoi Grapevine, Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AiRViNe), COMPLEX 01, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Hanoi Coordination Center for Creative Activities – Hanoi Creative City, Division of Cultural Heritage Management, Hanoi Culture and Sport Facilities, with support from the AIR Network Japan, Koganecho Area Management Center, Aomori Contemporary Art Center. The program is funded by the Small Grant Program from the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Mekong Cultural Hub and School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS).

Follow updates on event’s page.