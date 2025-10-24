Start date:: 04/11/2025

Art Tutor Studio

82, lane 264/15, alley 374, Âu Cơ, Nhật Tân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Art Tutor Studio:

In recent years, silk painting has reemerged as one of the most distinctive mediums in Vietnamese fine art, gaining increasing recognition among both local and international artists. Notably, several Vietnamese silk paintings have reached million-dollar prices at major international auctions, affirming the unique artistic and cultural value of this traditional medium.

To provide artists with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the techniques and essence of silk painting, and to learn authentic Indochine-style methods, we are offering this Advanced Silk Painting Workshop this November.

This 12-session course offers in-depth, specialist practice in Vietnamese traditional silk painting techniques, guided by Dr. Lê Xuân Dzũng — lecturer at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, and PhD in Chinese Landscape Painting (Shanshui) from the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), Beijing.

The techniques will be practiced following the original methods developed by the silk painting artists of the Indochine School of Fine Arts. Throughout the course, participants will practice the entire process of creating a silk painting, including:

– Selecting and preparing silk

– Sketching

– Stretching silk on a frame

– Transferring and outlining on silk

– Dyeing and washing techniques

– Mounting and finishing the artwork

– Issues related to display and preservation

The workshop delves deeply into the key technical aspects of Vietnamese traditional silk painting.

It is a special program designed for artists who are currently practicing —or planning to work with silk.

A detailed weekly schedule will be shared via email after registration.

Schedule & Fees

– Duration: 12 sessions (2 hours per session)

– Language: Vietnamese – English

– Instructor: Dr. Lê Xuân Dzũng

– All related materials and tools will be fully provided

About the Instructor – Dr. Lê Xuân Dzũng

Dr. Lê Xuân Dzũng is a silk painting artist and lecturer with over 25 years of teaching and artistic practice.

He earned his Master’s degree at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), Beijing, and his PhD in Art History at Beijing Normal University, specializing in the art history of China and the world.

His works have been exhibited in Vietnam, China, and Thailand, and are part of the collection of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum.