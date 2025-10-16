08:30 am – 08 pm, 18 – 19 Oct 2025

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung Str., Cua Nam Ward, Hanoi

From the organizer:

From 18 to 19 October 2025, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam (The Japan Foundation) warmly invites everyone to experience the spirit of Japanese autumn through “Aki Matsuri – Japanese Autumn Festival.” The Center’s premises will transform into a festive space where visitors can enjoy the colors, tastes, and sounds of Japan’s autumn season.

The festival features diverse cultural experiences including Kendama, Shogi, Origami, and Ningyo (Japanese dolls) displays, as well as Yosakoi dance and Iaido demonstrations.

Join the Haiku workshop and “Autumn in Japan” roundtable to explore the Japanese aesthetic of appreciating the season.

As evening falls, enjoy the warm glow of bamboo lanterns and Japanese City Pop music played by a DJ.

Don’t miss the Food and Drink Booths offering Japanese favorites such as Onigiri, Takoyaki, and Japanese sweets.