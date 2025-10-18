07 pm, Friday 24 Oct 2025

Bến Thành Theatre

6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

Language: English narration with Vietnamese subtitles

Registration link

From the organizer:

In a remarkable celebration of cultural connection and artistic dialogue, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with acclaimed Kathak dancer Anupama Jha, proudly presents Mokshapat – Journey of the Soul — a mesmerizing Indian dance-theatre production that transcends borders to unite audiences through the universal language of art, dance, and music.

Premiering at Bến Thành Theatre on October 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM, Mokshapat reimagines the ancient Indian game of Snakes and Ladders as a metaphor for the spiritual journey of life — an experience that speaks to hearts across cultures.

Where India’s Ancient Wisdom Meets Vietnam’s Artistic Spirit

Through the intricate rhythms of Kathak, the resonance of live Indian classical music, and evocative storytelling, Mokshapat invites audiences to experience the soul’s eternal passage through love, desire, ego, and liberation.

Each “snake” symbolizes human weakness, while each “ladder” reflects virtue — creating a visual and emotional journey that transcends language and geography.

This cross-cultural production stands as a testament to the deepening cultural ties between Vietnam and India, showcasing how performing arts can transcend differences and inspire shared understanding.

A Cultural Offering Beyond Performance

Directed and performed by Anupama Jha, a leading Kathak artist based in Vietnam, the production features celebrated Indian musicians: Samiullah Khan (Composer), Ashish Gangani (Pakhawaj), Mohan Gangani (Tabla), Kishan Kathak (Sitar), Atul Shankar (Flute), and Amir Khan (Sarangi).

With its immersive choreography and original compositions, Mokshapat becomes more than a performance — it is a shared spiritual and artistic dialogue between two ancient cultures seeking meaning and harmony in the modern world.

Quote from the Artist

“Mokshapat is my most heartfelt offering as an artist. It’s not just dance, but a reminder that every rise and fall in life is part of our soul’s journey towards liberation. Bringing this vision to Vietnam is a celebration of how art connects us beyond borders.”

— Anupama Jha, Director & Performer

About the artist

Anupama Jha is a Kathak dancer, choreographer, and cultural entrepreneur based in Ho Chi Minh City. A disciple of Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan, she has performed across Asia and is known for blending classical Indian storytelling with contemporary global contexts, fostering meaningful cultural connections through her work.