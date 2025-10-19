Open Studio: Mifa & Florian

Opening: 05 pm – 07 pm, Fri 24 Oct 2025

Exhibition: 10 am – 06 pm, 25 Oct – 23 Nov 2025

VAC Hanoi

No. 6/44/11 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

**Note: Closure on 9 November to 17 November 2025

From the organizer:

Vietnam Art Collection (VAC) is delighted to present the Open Studio of our two artists-in-residence, Florian Song Nguyen and Mifa.

In Anh Ma and the Serpent’s Mark, Florian invites visitors into a world of horses rendered through diverse materials, exploring history and the intricate relationship between humans and horses, and, more broadly, between humanity and animality. During his residency, Florian expanded his experimentation with Dzo paper and incorporated metal elements to create a dynamic field of horses.

Meanwhile, Mifa’s 10,000 in a Moment captures the brushstrokes of a lifetime. What takes 10,000 years for an object to become a fossil may take only a moment for pain to carve into a person’s heart. Alongside her drawing practice on Scallop paper, Mifa has also experienced a new medium, which will be revealed at the Open Studio.

You are warmly invited to experience the journeys of these two artists, not only during their residency at VAC, but also through the paths they have traveled in life. Words cannot encapsulate the feeling so come, and experience it with your own heartbeat.

