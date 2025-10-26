Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Little Hanoi: Next Generation”

Opening: 04 pm, Sun 02 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 03 – 21 Nov 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Little Hanoi: Next Generation is. a continuation of Štěpánka Stein and Salim Issa’s 2008 photographic series, which explored the Vietnamese minority in Prague. While the original series introduced themes of immigration and cultural influence through stylized photography, this new project shifts its focus to the young Czech-Vietnamese generation. Born and raised in the Czech Republic, these individuals stand at a crossroads of cultures, navigating questions of belonging as they forge their own identities.

Through 60 stylized portraits, created with studio lighting and contemporary visual aesthetic, the project seeks to redefine how the Vietnamese community is perceived in Czech society. Blending elements of documentary, fashion, and sociological photography, it challenges cultural stereotypes and invites a fresh perspective.

The second part of the project features large-format diptychs capturing iconic locations in northern and central Vietnam, paired with personal interviews exploring heritage and historical memory. In addition, interdisciplinary collaboration with students and experts from the humanities and social sciences further enriches the project’s reflection on cultural identity and contemporary belonging.

The exhibition “Little Hanoi: Next generation” is part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.