Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “Nostalgia for Cities”

Opening: 10 am, Sat 01 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

22 Hang Buom

Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

Nostalgia for cities, curated by Nguyen The Son, marks the opening of the Photo Hanoi ’25 at 22 Hang Buom, Hanoi—once the Canton Assembly Hall—now a thriving cultural and artistic hub. This collective exhibition features works by 30 talented Vietnamese and international photographers and visual artists.

Inspired by the concept of cities as living organisms, the exhibition portrays urban spaces as dynamic entities that constantly evolve, shaped by the collective memories of their inhabitants. Building on Hanoi – A city in photography from Photo Hanoi ’23, it explores how memory and nostalgia influence a place’s identity through diverse photographic lenses. The works span from iconic metropolises to lesser-known cities, transforming them into repositories of hidden memories.

Nostalgia for cities underscores photography’s ability to revive forgotten moments and forge emotional connections with viewers. By fostering dialogue between global urban landscapes, it highlights their unique cultures and histories. The exhibition invites audiences to reflect on their personal ties to cities, encouraging them to cherish and preserve their own urban memories within a venue where art and history converge.

** Curator: Nguyễn Thế Sơn

** Artists: Đồng Hiếu, Jean-Charles Sarrazin, Phạm Duy, Hoàng Thế Nhiệm, Quang Lâm, Bảo Zoãn, Thịnh Lê, Tse Ming Chong, Kai Fung Ng, Vincent Yu, Dustin Shum, Lê Brothers, Sébastien Laval, Phan Đình Khánh, Phan Quang, Hải Thanh, Philong Sovan, Remissa Mak, Nguyễn Xuân Khánh, Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, Elizabeth Rush, Bert Danckaert, Trần Thanh Thảo, Ossain Raggi Gonzales, Dong Yue Hang, Birgit Kleber, Isabelle Grosse, José Manuel Ballester, Cấn Văn Ân.

The exhibition “Nostalgia for cities” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale.

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

Follow updates on event’s page.